NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Exchange Club of Newberry County has named Nicholas “Nick” Brown the Newberry County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

In a recommendation letter by Sheriff Lee Foster, Foster said Brown’s career reflects not only longevity and dedication, but also resilience, professionalism, and a deep commitment to serving the citizens of Newberry County, especially its youngest and most vulnerable.

Brown is a 1998 graduate of Newberry High School and continued his education at Piedmont Technical College and Newberry College before beginning his law enforcement career with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office in 2003, initially serving in Communications.

Brown graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in 2005 and began his career as a road deputy. Over the next several years, he distinguished himself through professionalism, reliability, and strong community engagement. Brown later became a School Resource Officer, where he quickly proved himself to be not only a law enforcement officer, but also a mentor, protector, and role model for students. He served in this capacity until August 2011.

In August 2022, Brown returned to the Sheriff’s Office, completing the Criminal Justice Academy for a second time, something highly unusual in the profession in March 2023.

“Although he was more senior in age to his peers, it was a testament to his perseverance, humility, and commitment to excellence. Today, he serves as the School Resource Officer at Boundary Street Elementary School, where his influence goes far beyond maintaining safety. Nick builds trust with students, supports teachers and staff, and creates a school environment where children feel protected, respected, and valued. He also has volunteered to coach athletic teams at his schools,” Foster said in his nomination letter. “Nick’s ability to connect with children is particularly noteworthy. He understands that positive interactions with law enforcement at a young age can shape a lifetime of attitudes and choices. Through daily conversations, school activities, and simply being present, Nick helps guide students toward responsibility, respect, and good citizenship.”

Beyond his professional achievements, Foster said Brown is a devoted family man. He has been married to his wife, Christy Brown, for 21 years, and together they have raised two children: Madison Epting, 25, and Camden Brown, 19. His dedication to family mirrors the values he brings to his work—patience, compassion, and integrity.

“Nicholas Brown embodies the very best of law enforcement. His career reflects service, sacrifice, and a genuine love for the community he protects. Whether on patrol, in a school hallway, or offering a helping hand to someone in need, Nick leads with quiet professionalism and unwavering character. He is highly deserving of recognition as the Exchange Club of Newberry County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year,” Foster said.

