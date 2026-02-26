NEWBERRY — On October 26, 2025, nineteen Buddhist monks began their 2,300-mile “Walk for Peace” to Washington, D.C., departing from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth.

I had the opportunity to photograph the monks when they arrived in South Carolina. When they reached South Carolina, I decided to go visit them. Somehow, without really planning it, I asked if I could help and they told me yes. I started helping — setting up, getting whatever they needed so they could settle down after their long day of walking.

That’s when I met Sunny. I call her my sister now. I asked Sunny if I could continue helping for the rest of the way. She said yes. So after work each day, I would head straight to them — helping however I could and photographing their journey at the same time.

When the monks left South Carolina, I couldn’t continue because of work. Before they left, I told Sunny and the friends I had met along the way, “If I get a chance to meet y’all in Washington, D.C., I will.”

A few weeks went by, and I made a decision — I would take time off and go.

In Washington, D.C., I had even more opportunities to photograph the monks. I also helped serve them. Being there felt different. It felt complete.

On the last day in Washington, as we walked toward the Lincoln Memorial, it was something special. Seeing people peacefully cheering them on was deeply moving. Some of the monks were crying, knowing that people truly felt and understood what they were walking for.

It wasn’t just a walk. It was connection, compassion, and peace in motion.

Being from a small town like Newberry and heading to Washington, D.C. to witness the monks take their final steps felt bigger than just a trip. It felt like something I was meant to be part of. I felt like I needed to be there — to witness a historical moment as it was happening. Not watch it later. Not hear about it from someone else. But to stand there, right beside the monks, and see it with my own eyes. One day, I’ll be able to tell the story and say, “I was there. I walked beside them.”

I wanted to photograph that moment so I could bring it back home in pictures — for the people who couldn’t be there. For the elderly who don’t use technology. For the ones who may never travel that far. I wanted them to feel it. To see it. To understand what those monks accomplished. I also wanted people to know that someone from a small town called Newberry was there in Washington, standing for peace. That no matter where you come from, you can show up for something meaningful.

For me, it wasn’t just about documenting history. It was about carrying it home.

To see more photos go to Newberry Photos Tapia on Facebook.