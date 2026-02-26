NEWBERRY – Lieutenant Clayton McConnell with the Newberry Police Department was recently sworn in as a task force officer (TFO) for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

ATF Task Force Officers in South Carolina are local or state law enforcement officers deputized to work alongside federal agents, focusing on illegal firearms trafficking, violent crime, and arson.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said that this partnership is one that he has been working towards since his time serving as police captain, as it brings critical resources to their department that they would otherwise not have access to.

“We continue to develop innovative ways to help our officers serve this community at the highest level of professionalism, and partnering with the ATF is one of those innovative efforts,” Goodman said.

Becoming a task force officer gives McConnell the credentials to conduct both federal and state investigations at the same time, said Mike Horn, ATF agent. While Horn says they currently have an agent assigned to Newberry, they will be in the area more now working closely with McConnell, with the goal of seeing what investigations would go federal, helping the community combat violent crime.

Horn said McConnell is provided with all equipment needed from ATF to conduct these investigations.

When looking for an TFO, Horn says they meet with a police chief, describing the qualities they’re looking for – a proactive individual that’s known in the community, works hard and is trustworthy.

“They present that candidate to us, we vet them for the type of individual we want, and McConnell met those qualifications of being energetic, proactive and wanting to learn how to do the job,” Horn said.

McConnell said when Goodman shared that becoming a task force officer would give him as well as the Newberry Police Department extra resources and knowledge to make it better, he knew it was something he wanted to be a part of.

“I knew that I would be meeting other officers and agents from other jurisdictions, both state and federal, that I could learn from and bring that back to the Newberry Police Department,” McConnell said. “It also provides a great opportunity to bring other departments to our great city and helps us grow and protect our citizens.”

McConnell said he wanted to thank the City of Newberry, Mayor Foster Senn, City Council and Goodman for giving him this opportunity.

“I want to congratulate Lt. McConnell on this very exciting opportunity,” Goodman said. “He has worked extremely hard to earn this assignment, and the knowledge and skills he will gain will be invaluable to the City of Newberry.”

Goodman thanked Mike Horn, agent in charge of the Greenville office, as well as Agent Nick Matkins and U.S. Marshal Chrissie Latimore for their continued partnership and support. He also thanked City Manager Jason Taylor, Senn, and City Council for being open and supportive in the department’s ongoing quest to continually improve and get better.