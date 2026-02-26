NEWBERRY COUNTY — Multiple arrests have been made after a traffic stop in Whitmire last week resulted in a brief pursuit through town, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies arrested Kyshawn Rashad Ware, 30, of Piedmont, SC, who will be charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and resisting arrest.

Jalen Jawwan Hamrick, 25, of Greenville, SC, was arrested and will be charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon.

Jonathan Deshawn Thompson, 25, of Greenville, SC, has not been located as of press time, but is wanted for failing to stop for a law enforcement officer, attempted murder, and resisting arrest.

During the initial stop, the Whitmire Police Department arrested Yachi Pinson, 30, of Greenville, SC; Kanijae Traviez Howard, 28, of Greenville, SC; and Sanchez Antavious Gilliam, 29, of Greer, SC. All three will be charged with possession of a stolen weapon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, officials said.

Prior to the arrests, a Whitmire police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding after it pulled into the Lil Cricket. During the stop, the officer detected a smell of marijuana and requested assistance from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Once at the scene, officers saw a firearm positioned between the passengers inside the vehicle.

Reports state as officers attempted to investigate, one subject, later identified as Ware, pushed away from officers and fled on foot. The Sheriff’s Office stated that he was picked up by a second vehicle that left the scene. A responding officer observed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the second vehicle intentionally rammed the officer’s patrol vehicle and fled through Whitmire.

The fleeing vehicle approached the Whitmire Community Center, where three suspects, including Ware, jumped from the moving vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. As deputies pursued the suspects, one individual, later identified Hamrick, pulled a firearm on deputies. He was disarmed before he could fire, they said.

Ware was apprehended while fleeing from the scene. A subsequent investigation identified the driver of the second vehicle as Thompson. He left the scene in a car from the Community Center and will face charges, officials said.

In a post to social media, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators have determined that all subjects were in Whitmire to attend a party taking place at the Whitmire Community Center. All suspects arrested are classified as known gang members, and one individual was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the incident. A total of five firearms were recovered, officials said.

“This incident is a clear reminder of how dangerous law enforcement work is each and every day. In a matter of moments, what began as a routine traffic stop escalated into a violent situation involving multiple armed suspects, a vehicle ramming a deputy’s patrol car, and a firearm being pulled on deputies. We are extremely fortunate that no officers or citizens were shot or seriously injured,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “I commend the Whitmire Police Department and the deputies of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for their bravery, professionalism, and composure under pressure. Their training and quick actions prevented this situation from turning tragic and ensured these dangerous individuals were taken into custody.”

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

