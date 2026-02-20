PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina’s Lawson Lawerence has officially put pen to paper and signed with Coker University to continue his baseball career and education at the college level. Lawerence is another name added to the long list of baseball players from Mid-Carolina High School to play at the collegiate level.

Mid-Carolina is one of the best baseball programs in the state of South Carolina and has a great tradition of winning, developing players and developing young men. He was joined by his teammates, parents, younger brothers, Rebels’ baseball coaching staff and school faculty that witnessed him sign to the Cobras on Wednesday, Feb. 11th. The right hand pitcher help the Rebels win the region 3-AA title last season and advanced the quarterfinals of the AA state playoffs.

“When I played last year, I got a little exposure and I got on Diamond Prospects. Then, I went to the Palmetto Games I went with one offer and didn’t think I was going to go anywhere. I went out there and competed then I afterwards I got a good bit of texts. Coker was one of the and I wasn’t looking highly into it but then I went there on a visit. As soon as I got there, I knew that there was no other place I was going to visit. I knew it was home as soon as I went,” said Lawson when asked about how he chose Coker.

He also spoke about the rich baseball tradition at Mid-Carolina High School.

“It’s pretty special. I remember when I was growing up, around my seventh and eighth grade, I saw the guys out there competing and said to myself ‘that’s going to be me one day.’ I knew I was going to have to work harder and I knew from the get go when I first started in middle school that its what I wanted to do. I got pulled up to varsity in my tenth grade year and I learned from the seniors like Jacob Clark and Jabari Fleming. All of those guys really just pushed me. Even last year guys like Kaden Myers, one of my best friends, showed me the way. Every since middle school I knew this was what I wanted to do and I just pushed myself and competed,” said Lawerence.

Mr. and Mrs. Lawerence spoke about their son’s development and how hard he worked from when he first picked up a baseball until his senior year.

“He started playing tee ball when he was about three and then he went on to coaches pitch. In about fifth grade or middle school, he said he’s going to make the Mid-Carolina baseball team and he was going to college one day. It seem like a dream then but now it’s here,” said Mrs. Lawrence.

“It was definitely a tough road and a hard road. One he battled through a lot of challenges and he did it himself. He did it himself and all himself. He worked hard in the cage by himself a lot of times and even broke two cellphones recording himself working on his pitching. He worked hard and deserves it. He is a smart young man and I am proud of him,” said Mr. Lawerence.

The parents and his two younger brothers also had some fun during the interview and shared one thing they would miss most about Lawson when he is gone and the one thing they would least miss about him when he is gone.

“He is funny and a joy to be around. The boys[his two younger brothers] look up to him,” said Mrs. Lawerence.

“I will miss how much he helps. He helps out a lot, actually more than what we give him credit for. He helps out from either running our other two boys around and helps his mom a lot around the house doing stuff. The least I won’t miss is the arguments back-and-forth[while laughing]. He wants to be a lawyer I think,” said Mr. Lawerence.

Mom chimed in to add that she won’t miss the socks he leaves on the floor.

“Throwing because he is my partner in the cages. We throw around the house and he throws BP[batting practice] to me all the time. I will not miss when he comes to the room and aggravates….Something I will miss him always a playing the game with me and loves to play with me. Something I will least miss is him annoying me,” said both of Lawson’s younger brothers.

Lawson is not only a wonderful student-athlete, but he also represents his school proudly. He runs with the Mid-Carolina school flag in the falls at home football games after the team scores. He doesn’t mind painting his face during big games with scarlet and black. He also is front row in the student section at nearly every girls’ and boys’ home basketball game in the winter. Congratulations to Lawson and good luck at the next level!

Mid-Carolina varsity baseball will begin their season on Feb. 23 in a preseason tournament.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3119 or on X @TheNBOnews