NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s basketball team defended its home court Saturday afternoon, earning a 69–64 victory over Emory & Henry in South Atlantic Conference action.

Rickell Brown led the Wolves with 24 points, while also adding six rebounds and two steals. Jada Brown turned in a dominant performance in the paint, recording a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Marykate Kent chipped in 10 points, five rebounds, and one steal.

The Wolves 12-11 overall 6-10 SAC play built momentum early, taking a 38–28 lead at halftime behind strong defensive pressure and efficient scoring. Newberry continued to control the pace in the second half, maintaining its advantage and closing out the conference win.

Newberry shot 72.7 percent from the free-throw line and capitalized on Emory & Henry turnovers, scoring 15 points off miscues. The Wolves also received a strong boost from their bench with 14 points, while adding nine fast-break points to keep the pressure on throughout the contest.

The Wolves will return home on Wednesday to face Lenoir-Rhyne at 5:30 PM.