NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s wrestling team put together several strong individual performances but came up short in a hard fought 26 to 18 loss to UNC Pembroke.

The Wolves opened the dual with momentum at 125 pounds as Ricky Springs secured a 12-9 decision over Cooper Davis to put Newberry on the board early. Newberry continued to build its lead at 133, where Caiden Pelc earned a fall at 2:08 against #6 Logan Robinson. At 141 pounds, Cole McCullough kept the run going with a first period pin of Donovan Edwards at 1:52, giving the Wolves an early 15-0 advantage.

UNC Pembroke responded with a rally through the middle weights. The Braves picked up team points at 149, 157, and 165 pounds, cutting into the Newberry lead and shifting momentum.

Newberry answered back at 197 pounds, where John Parker delivered a key 6-1 decision over Jackson Buck to keep the Wolves within striking distance heading into the final bouts.

UNC Pembroke sealed the dual late with victories at 184 and heavyweight, including a major decision at 285 pounds, to secure the 26-18 win.

Despite the loss, the Wolves showed resilience and competitive depth, highlighted by two falls and multiple gritty performances throughout the lineup. Newberry will look to build on those positives as the team continues its season. The Wolves will return to the mat on January 7th, at Ferrum University in Ferrum, VA.