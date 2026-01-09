MONTGOMERY, AL — The Newberry College women’s wrestling team competed Saturday at the Lady Red Hawk Open, hosted by Huntingdon College, gaining valuable mat time against a deep field of collegiate and unattached competitors.

The Wolves were led by Lainey Hooper at 117 pounds, who put together the team’s strongest run of the tournament. After a first-round setback, Hooper battled back through the consolation bracket with a pair of dominant technical fall victories over Huntingdon’s Aryiana Reid and Brooke Madden, both by 10–0 scores. Hooper’s run came to an end in the consolation third round, but her two wins accounted for Newberry’s four team points on the day.

At 103 pounds, Celeste Welch faced a challenging draw, opening against Huntingdon’s Jordan Epstein before continuing in the consolation rounds. Welch fought through her matches against opponents from Huntingdon and the University of Rio Grande, gaining experience against high-level competition.

Trinity Halls (124) opened the tournament with a bye before running into tough opposition from Life University and UCF, while Brittany Gordon (131) also advanced past a first-round bye and tested herself against nationally experienced wrestlers from Emmanuel Unattached and Montreat.

Newberry had multiple entries at 138 pounds, with Summer McKeen and Mia Proctor both seeing action. Each wrestler faced strong opponents from the University of Rio Grande, Montreat, and unattached programs, using the event as an opportunity to continue developing against a competitive field.

In the upper weights, Shayanna Shell (180) and Riley Stokes (207) represented the Wolves. Shell battled wrestlers from Montreat and Life University, while Stokes competed against opponents from Mount Olive and the host school Huntingdon.

The Wolves will hit the mat again on February 3rd against Mount Olive University in Eleazer Arena.