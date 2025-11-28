NEWBERRY — The Newberry Recreation Department officially closed out its 2025 youth football season with two electrifying championship matchups on Tuesday and Wednesday night, showcasing standout performances, resilient athletes, and the competitive spirit that defines Newberry youth sports.

Peewee Championship – Tuesday Night

The opening championship night featured a highly anticipated showdown between the Peewee Broncos and the top-seeded Peewee Panthers. Fans were treated to a defensive battle from start to finish as both teams fought for every inch.

The Broncos’ defense delivered its strongest performance of the season, pitching a complete shutout and keeping the high-powered Panthers off the scoreboard. Capitalizing on key field position and disciplined execution, the Broncos secured a 7–0 upset victory, earning the title of 2025 Peewee Champions.

Junior Championship – Wednesday Night

Championship week continued with a marquee matchup between two #1 seeds: the Junior Jets and the undefeated Junior Colts. The Jets moved the ball effectively throughout the first half, consistently driving into Colts territory, but the Colts’ defense held firm. A momentum-shifting punt return touchdown sent the Colts into halftime with the lead.

The second half belonged entirely to the Jets. Showing grit, discipline, and elite defensive execution, the Junior Jets held the Colts to under 25 yards of total offense over the final two quarters. With renewed energy, they mounted a determined comeback, scoring 12 unanswered points to claim the 2025 Junior Championship and hand the Colts their first loss of the season.

A Proud Conclusion to the 2025 Season

Both championship nights highlighted the dedication of the athletes, coaches, families, and volunteers who make Newberry Recreation football possible each year.

The passion displayed on the field and on the sidelines reflects the strength of the Newberry community and its ongoing commitment to youth development through sports.