NEWBERRY — Newberry senior Drake Downs has been named the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, announced by the league official.

Downs delivered an exceptional week in leading the Newberry College Wolves to a 2–0 record, averaging 26.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting an outstanding 80% from the field and 82.6% from the free-throw line. He opened the week with a dominant 34-point, 15-rebound performance in a 100–98 in a double overtime win over Emmanuel (Ga.), controlling the paint and converting 16-of-20 at the line. Downs followed it up with 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists on near-perfect shooting (7-for-8 FG, 1-for-1 3PT, 3-for-3 FT) in a 97–84 road win at Erskine. His elite efficiency, two-way production, and ability to elevate the Wolves in crucial moments.

The Wolves will have their first home game of the season Wedneday,November 19th at 6PM against Belmont Abbey.