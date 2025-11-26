Wolves Women Defeat North Greenville in 4–3 Thriller

The Newberry College women’s tennis team earned a hard fought 4-3 victory over North Greenville on Monday afternoon.

In doubles play, the Wolves started strong by taking the early point. The pairing of Renee Dorval and Yui Suzuki earned a 6-2 win. In the meantime, Hazel Vernon and Lina Sarhan battled to a 6–2 victory to clinch the doubles point for Newberry.

In singles action, the Wolves showed resilience across the lineup to secure the overall win. Aina Miralles and Dorval posted straight set victories, while Sarhan fought through a three set thriller to seal the decisive point for Newberry. The balanced performance across both doubles and singles highlighted the Wolves’ depth and determination in the narrow 4-3 team victory.

Men’s Tennis Falls Just Short in 4–3 Battle

The Newberry men’s tennis team dropped a close 4-3 decision to North Greenville in a highly competitive match on Monday.

During singles competition, Noel Bartz collected a strong two set victory for the Wolves. Daniel Watson and Senthen Reddy both pulled through in three set matches. Despite several tight sets across the lineup, Newberry came up just short as North Greenville managed to take the deciding courts to edge out the win. This will conclude the Wolves Fall match up as they will prepare to return to action in the Spring.