NEWBERRY – The Newberry Wolves celebrated Senior Night in style, earning a 3–1 victory over UVA Wise inside Eleazer Arena on Friday evening. The win moves the Wolves to 11–12 overall and 6–10 in South Atlantic Conference play.

After dropping a tight opening set 28–26, Newberry stormed back to take the next three by scores of 25–20, 25–20, and 25–22, showing a ‘no quit’ mentality and strong play in front of their home crowd.

Evie Paalman led the charge with 15 kills and 17 digs, while Carole Ann Hussey posted 13 kills and hit an efficient .226. Samantha Shaffer added seven kills, and Gabby Warren contributed five blocks at the net. Setter Annie Dill directed the offense with 17 assists and 17 digs, while Hailey Clayworth added 11 assists and 15 digs.

Defensively, the Wolves were strong throughout, compiling 93 digs as a team to limit UVA Wise to just a .129 hitting percentage. The win capped off a memorable night honoring the Wolves’ senior class and marked a strong home finish heading into the final stretch of SAC play.

The Wolves will face Catawba in their next match at home on Tuesday at 6pm in Eleazer Arena.