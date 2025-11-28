NEWBERRY — The second night of home openers for Newberry College featured the men’s basketball team. The men’s team are off to an undefeated start like the women’s team and looked to keep up their good play in front of their home crowd at Eleazer Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 19th. The Wolves(3-0) defeated Belmont Abbey(0-1) 66-59 to remain undefeated in the early parts of the season.

The crowd was electric once again on the second night of home openers for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Head coach Marcus Kirkland was looking to win his first home opener in his second season patrol the sidelines for the Wolves.

Newberry came out of the gates swinging with a 12-0 run to start the game and extended their lead to 17-2 in the early parts of the first half. The Crusaders finally settled into the game and was able to finally start to hit shots on the stingy Wolves’ defense. Senior Drake Downs and grad student Drew Robinson led the way for the Wolves in the first half and they went into halftime with a 35-27 lead.

The Wolves started the second half much like the first half, and built up a double digit lead early in the half. Then, the Crusaders went on a run to storm back and cut into the deficit. The visitors matched Newberry’s 10-2 run to start the half with a 15-6 run themselves and only trailed 44-45 at the 11 minute mark.

The home team was forced to call a timeout, but that didn’t stop the Crusaders’ comeback. Belmont Abbey went on a 6-0 run to get their first lead of the game, 48-45. Then, the veteran Wolves point guard began to make his impact felt in the second half. Robinson knocked down a huge three-pointer to get things back going for Newberry.

The Wolves’ bench began to make an impact as well and it started with Kayzzin McDowell. He was able to knock down a huge three-pointer to give Newberry the lead back, 51-49.

Downs, another senior leader, knocked down a huge jumper as well. McDowell hit another huge three-pointer a few possessions later that got everyone in the stands out their seats. The huge made basket extended Newberry’s lead to five, 56-51, with a little under five minutes.

Robinson kept the energy level high on the court after the Wolves clamped down on the defensive end in the closing minutes of the game. The veteran hit another huge three-pointer off a missed shot and scramble for the ball. Eleazer Arena erupted as Newberry extended their lead once again, 61-52.

Belmont Abbey struggled and couldn’t find a basket late in the game as the Wolves were able to hold on. Robinson finished the game with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

“He(Drew Robinson) kept us calm. That is a good team over there and coach Belfield is a tremendous young coach in our game and we knew they were going to fight back. They have scholarships just like we do. They weren’t making shots early because this was their first game and our third. They settled in and got into it, but Drew never panicked and that is attribute to his age and maturity,” said Kirkland.

Downs didn’t put up a ridiculous stat line like he did in the Wolves first two games of the season, but he still had 15 points and eight rebounds. McDowell had 14 points off the bench and the sophomore continued his strong start to the season. He has now scored 10 or more points in all three games so far this season and is shooting 40% from the three-point line, 43% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line.

Newberry is off to their first 3-0 start since the 2008-09 season.

“It’s buy in, our guys have bought in! They want to win, they want to play well and they want to be the first team in this modern era to go to the NCAA Tournament. Newberry has never been there and this team wants to do it and we are working towards that goal everyday,” said Kirkland.

The Wolves men’s basketball team will be back at home on Saturday, Nov. 22nd for a date with USC Aiken. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews