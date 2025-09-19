COMMERCE, GA – The Newberry women’s golf team closed out competition at the Double Oaks Golf Club on Tuesday, finishing seventh overall in the team standings. The Wolves posted a three-round total of +127, improving from their second-round performance but falling just short of climbing the leaderboard.

Individually, Natalia Aguilar led the way for Newberry, carding a final-round 80 (+9) to finish at +24 for the tournament. Aguilar’s steady play across the week secured her a top finish among the Wolves. Anais Oelius matched Aguilar with a strong 80 (+9) in the final round, closing out her event at +29.

Ashton Moseley turned in Newberry’s third score of the day, signing for an 82 (+11) to end the tournament at +38. Chloe Tanner followed with an 83 (+12), finishing at +36 overall, while Rushna Ali recorded a final-round 85 (+14) to conclude her tournament at +50.

On the team side, host Emmanuel (GA) captured the tournament title at +57, followed by USC Beaufort (+75) and Belmont Abbey (+81).

The Wolves finished seventh overall out of eight teams in the tournament. They will return to action on September 22, competing at Lander University in the Savannah Lakes Ladies Fall Invitational.