GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Newberry College men’s golf team concluded the final round of the Savannah Lakes Fall Invitational on Tuesday afternoon, finishing 13th overall with a three-round total of +31 (895) at Monticello Golf Club.

The Wolves were led by Fredrik Gannon, who delivered Newberry’s low round of the day with a 1-under 71. Gannon carded three birdies on the back nine to climb 21 spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 32nd at +8 overall (224).

Pablo Colin turned in a steady performance, signing for a 73 (+1) to place tied for 41st at +3 (219), while Christian Kuehl posted a 74 (+2), ending the week tied for 55th at +12 (228). Josh Greig closed with a 78 (+6), highlighted by a birdie on the par-3 11th, while Jesper Gruendemann rounded out the lineup with a 79 (+7). North Georgia captured the team title at 8-under (856), while Lenoir-Rhyne (+7) and Mississippi College (+14) rounded out the top three.

The Wolves placed 13th overall out of 15 teams in the tournament. They will return to action on September 29, traveling to Flagler College to compete in the Jay Jennison Cup.