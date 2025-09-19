NEWBERRY – In a proud moment for the program, Jack Travassos, Hudson Chivers, Payton Tasse, and Kaleb Malyon have all been selected in the 2025 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Entry Draft, marking one of the most successful draft years in Newberry lacrosse history.

The selections are as follows:

• Jack Travassos: selected in the 2nd round (Pick 27), Defense – Newberry / Oakville Rock

• Hudson Chivers: selected in the 5th round (Pick 70), Defense – Newberry / Langley Thunder WLA

• Payton Tasse: selected in the 5th round (Pick 73), Defense – Newberry / Cobourg Kodiaks MSL

• Kaleb Malyon: selected in the 6th round (Pick 89), Defense – Newberry / Snake Island Sr. B

Each of the four brings unique strengths to the professional stage. Travassos has long been known for his physicality and defensive instincts, serving as a cornerstone of Newberry’s back line. Chivers offers speed and agility in transition, having already impressed in WLA competition. Tasse stands out with his sharp defensive reads and positional discipline that anchored the Wolves’ defense throughout his career. Malyon, meanwhile, brings toughness and a strong sense of anticipation from his Sr. B experience, consistently frustrating opposing offenses. Together, their skillsets represent the versatility and grit that define Newberry lacrosse.

The success of these four draftees reflects the continuing growth of Newberry’s lacrosse program, which combines strong academy-level competition with collegiate excellence. As they prepare to join their NLL clubs, the Wolves extend their congratulations and look forward to following their professional careers.