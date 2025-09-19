HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Newberry Wolves field hockey team showcased a complete performance on both ends of the field, rolling past Coker 8-0 on Sunday afternoon at Coker Athletic Field to remain unbeaten on the season.

The Wolves (3-0, 2-0 SAC) struck first midway through the opening quarter when Parker Keeler capitalized inside the circle to give Newberry the early advantage. From there, the offense erupted, netting three more goals in the second period. Payton Keeler doubled the lead off an assist from Wibien Dahmen, and less than a minute later, Emma Westbrook finished a feed from Parker Keeler to extend the margin. With that tally, Westbrook moved into a tie for the Newberry College career goal-scoring record, marking a major milestone in her Wolves career. Just before halftime, Graysen Wright added to the total with help from Katie Sharron, sending Newberry into the break up 4-0.

The momentum carried into the second half as Lieke Varenkamp struck just 22 seconds into the third quarter. Shortly after, Emma Hulsmeyer pushed the lead to six, converting off an assist from Westbrook. In the final frame, Mia Pancoast scored off a connection from Parker Keeler, while Payton Keeler capped off the scoring with her second of the day to seal the 8-0 victory.

Newberry’s attack was relentless, outshooting Coker 31-2 with 21 shots on target. The Wolves also dominated in penalty corners, holding a 9-3 advantage. Defensively, Newberry allowed minimal opportunities and saw goalkeepers Ayanda Mangenah, Kensley Harris, and Olivia Zavacki combine for the team’s third straight shutout to open the season.

Coker (1-3, 1-2 SAC) was held without a shot until the fourth quarter, as Newberry dominated possession from start to finish. The Wolves will continue their road tour with a matchup against Mansfield on September 19 at 3 p.m.