ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – The Newberry College volleyball team wrapped up day two of the Flagler Invitational with a split, sweeping Lees-McRae 3-0 before dropping its first match of the season to host Flagler 3-1.

In the opener, the Wolves controlled play from start to finish, earning a straight-sets win (25-22, 25-23, 25-23) over Lees-McRae. Anna Schneider led the attack with 16 kills and nine digs, while Carole Ann Hussey hit .556 with 12 kills on 18 swings. Setter Annie Dill controlled the offense with 31 assists, and Hailey Clayworth contributed seven digs and a service ace in the back row.

Against Flagler, Newberry started strong by taking the opening set 25-20, but the Saints rallied to claim the next three frames (25-23, 25-13, 25-19). Schneider posted another 10 kills and eight digs, while Hussey and Samantha Shaffer combined for 13 kills. Clayworth anchored the defense with nine digs, and Dill added 16 assists.

The Wolves now sit at 5-1 (best start in school history) on the season after their second road trip and will look to bounce back quickly as they begin conference play in their next match on the road vs. Coker University on September 16th at 7pm.