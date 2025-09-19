DAVIDSON, N.C. – The Wolves traveled to Lake Davidson today to compete in the Lake Davidson Collegiate Cup. In the race the Wolves swam for 750 meters, biked for 20 kilometers, and ran for 5 kilometers. With three women racing, the Wolves finished 9th out of 12 teams. Kayleigh Geel led the pack placing 51st with a total time of 1:07:02.

“I am very proud of the way they raced today! Kayleigh had an amazing race, bettering her time from 2024 by nearly 5 minutes 30 seconds. Anna also had a big drop of nearly 3 minutes from her 2024 time. Daritzamar continues to race strongly as she gains more experience in collegiate racing. It was a strong 9th place when you consider we were just 15 points from 7th. Now to build on this momentum and prepare for the next race in two weeks!” said head coach Marty Owens.

Next, the women will prepare to race at the Robious Landing Collegiate Cup on September 28th in Chesterfield, VA.

Individual Results

Name | Swim Time | Bike Time | Run Time Total

Kayleigh Geel 10:35 33:33 21:51 1:07:02

Daritzamar Estrada FLores 12:43 37:02 23:42 1:14:41

Anna Laskodi 12:42 36:56 25:03 1:16:02

Team Results

1. Queens 371

2. Wingate 332

3. ETSU 320

4. Lenoir Rhyne 319

5. Duquesne 284

6. Indy 197

7. Emmanuel 125

8. Warren Willson 122

9. Newberry 110

10. Guilford 86

11. Chicago State 74

12. Hampton 49