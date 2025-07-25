NEWBERRY — Newberry College Deputy Athletics Director Wayne Alexander announced that Janet Wolbert will serve as Associate Athletics Director for Compliance.

Wolbert joins the Newberry College Athletics staff after serving her alma mater, Concordia University Chicago since 2016.

“We are thrilled to welcome Janet Wolbert to the Newberry Wolves family,” said Alexander. “Janet brings with her a wealth of experience and proven leadership in college athletics, making her a valuable addition to our staff. Her insights and expertise will play a key role in helping us achieve our strategic goals and elevate the student-athlete experience.”

Wolbert served as Assistant and Associate Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator at Concordia and was promoted to Director of Athletics in June of 2023. She also served as Title IX Deputy Coordinator and Director of Compliance.

“I am grateful to Sean Johnson, Wayne Alexander, and the search committee for extending me this opportunity to join the Newberry Athletic Department to support the coaches and student-athletes as we continue striving for excellence,” said Wolbert. “There are a lot of great things happening at Newberry College and I am excited to be part of the Wolves family as my next phase of my collegiate career. I would like to thank my family, mentors, and most importantly God, who have been my source of strength during this period of transition. God truly listens and cares for each of us, and I pray that is something the members of the Newberry community experience through me as we work together.”

Wolbert began her professional career in 1996 in education and athletics at Bethany Lutheran School in Houston, Texas, working as an athletic director, basketball and volleyball coach, and a teacher. Transitioning to Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Florida, she served as a math teacher and basketball coach.

Wolbert then joined the staff at Freedom High School in Orlando where she served as Assistant Athletic Director and coach for a department of over 700 student-athletes. She was Assistant Director of Athletics and taught math at Ocoee High School and was Athletic and Activities Director at University High School in Orlando where she oversaw 32 varsity programs.

Wolbert earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education Major in Mathematics from Concordia University Chicago, her Master of Business Administration from the Crummer Business School at Rollins College (Fla.) and is pursuing her Doctor of Education at Concordia University Chicago.