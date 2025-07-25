NEWBERRY — Newberry College women’s lacrosse student-athlete and Health Science major Aniella Casper has been chosen as one of three student-athletes to represent the South Atlantic Conference at the NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum, November 20-23 in Dallas, Texas.

“Aniella is a great leader for our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee,” said Senior Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator Hunter Perry-Gallinger. “She has worked on many projects including our Morgan’s Message mental health group. I’m excited for her to get this opportunity and I know she will bring some great ideas back to campus.”

The NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum is a life-changing experience for student-athletes who grow personally and professionally as a result of their attendance. Student-athletes and administrators selected to attend the forum return to campus with invaluable leadership skills, a refined understanding of the relationship among personal values, core beliefs and behavioral styles, and the support of a close personal network of like-minded peers to provide continued connection and dialogue after the program concludes.