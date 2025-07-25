NEWBERRY — Five Newberry College men’s basketball student-athletes were named to the National Basketball Coach Association Honors Court. Andrew Robinson, James Lovorn, Kobe Adams, Malakhi Stremlow and Malik Joseph earned the honor.

The NABC Honors Court includes junior, senior and graduate student men’s basketball players who finished the 2024-25 year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.

The NABC’s academic awards are presented annually to teams and athletes from all levels of college basketball. Over 2,400 players earned spots on the NABC Honors Court.

Lovorn and Stremlow also were named to the College Sports Communicators Men’s Basketball Academic All-District team as well in March. The two players played in at least 90 percent of the Wolves’ games during the 2024-25 season and held a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 or higher. Lovorn is the only Newberry College men’s basketball player to start in all 28 games last season.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews