NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County will be well represented at the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association North/South All-Star game. Gabbi Riddle of Mid-Carolina High School, Kaden Myers of Mid-Carolina High School and Bryce Satterwhite of Newberry High School were selected to play in the all-star game on June 14, 2025 in Anderson, S.C.

Riddle is a varsity softball member for the Lady Rebels. This the senior third year on varsity that has a batting career average just under .300 and 3.25 career average ERA in the circle.

Myers is a has been a constant starter for three years on the Rebels varsity softball member and helped lead the team to a runner-up finish in the 2A Upper State Championship series in 2024. The senior signed to play college baseball with the College of Charleston on National Signing Day in February. He is the starting shortstop and a regular pitcher in the Rebels’ rotation.

Satterwhite has been the starting catcher for the Bulldogs his whole career and hit .394 as a junior with two home runs, 26 hits and 16 RBIs. The senior catcher signed to play college baseball with Spartanburg Methodist College back in March.

Congratulations to all of these student-athletes and we know you will represent your schools and Newberry County very well!

