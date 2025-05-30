NEWBERRY — On Saturday, May 17, nearly 120 Newberry College student-athletes received their degrees at Setzler Field.
Three of the four major senior awards were won by Newberry College student-athletes.
Women’s triathlon graduate Rebecca Hartrick won the George B. Cromer Award for academic excellence, leadership and personal integrity.
Women’s field hockey graduate Stembile Chikoree won the Mary Mildred Sullivan Award for exemplifying faith, hope and charity.
Women’s golf graduate Alexa Anderson won the Dr. L Grady Cooper Award for exemplifying loyalty and devotion to Newberry College.
Here is a list of our graduating student-athletes.
LAST NAME, FIRST NAME | DEGREE | SPORT
Barnett, Ryan B. | Sport Management | Baseball
Brooks, Bradford W. | Forensic Psychology | Baseball
Faircloth,Harlan K. | Business Administration | Baseball
Fenton, Parker J. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Baseball
Free, Jesse | Sport Management | Baseball
French, Hunter B. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Baseball
Gentry, Cooper Lee | Sport Management & Leadership | Baseball
Georgiana-Richardson, Aubrey K. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Baseball
LeBron, Ethan M. | Business Administration | Baseball
Lugo, Jomar A. | Business Administration | Baseball
Velez, Jonathan J. | Communications – Journalism | Baseball
Franco, Maria F. | Early Childhood Education | Cheer
Heffner, Brianna M. | Health Science | Cheer
Keels-Bobo, Gamahl M. | Communcations – Broadcasting | Cheer
Butler, Alexis A. | Psychology | Dance
Mazell, Nevaeh | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Dance
Opsahl, Kaela N. | Healthcare Management | Dance
Bangert,Tamsin | Business Administration | Field Hockey
Bissett, Kaylee B. | Nursing Field | Hockey
Chikoore, Stembile V. | Biology | Field Hockey
Cooke, Kyla M. | Biology | Field Hockey
Bostick, Tyshawn J. | Business Administration | Football
Clyburn, Xavier D. | Business Administration | Football
Faircloth, Brice Joseph | Business Administration | Football
Frederick, Kenneth C. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Football
Funderburk, Tanner R. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Football
Gandy, Stryker A. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Football
Irby, Trey L. | Criminal Justice | Football
Jenkins, Jalen P. | Business Administration | Football
Joyner, Damari D. | Sport Management | Football
Pyles, Davion M. | Sport Management | Football
Ray, Devin | Sport Management | Football
Scott, Jadon M. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Football
Smith, Carson S. | Physical Education | Football
Stevens, Javarious M. | Sport Management | Football
Wilson, Lanceton H. | Interdisciplinary Studies | Football
Adams, Kobe | Sport Management | MBB
Lovorn, James E. | Sport Management | MBB
Sheppard, Devario T. | Business Administration | Men’s Basketball
DuPree, Ryan W. | Physical Education | Men’s Basketball
Camarós Ruiz, Carlos | Business Administration | Men’s Golf
du Plessis, Hermanus C. | Business Administration | Men’s Golf
Hooper, Sullivan A. | Communication – Sports Communications | Men’s Golf
Hull, Thomas W. | Business Administration | Men’s Golf
Berrett, Fraser | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse
Caiazzo, Derek A. | Criminal Justice | Men’s Lacrosse
Chivers, Hudson J. | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse
Dodd, Connor | Criminal Justice | Men’s Lacrosse
Downey, Nolan A. | Physical Education | Men’s Lacrosse
Dressel, Samuel R. | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse
Freeman, Seth C. | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse
Galt, Shane M. | Sport Management | Men’s Lacrosse
Goins, Trey A. | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse
Halliwell, Shane T. | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse
Iglesias, Carlos M. | Biology | Men’s Lacrosse
Lake, Brian P. | Political Science | Men’s Lacrosse
MacLean Jr., Jonathan S. | Sport Management & Leadership | Men’s Lacrosse
Malyon, Kaleb S. | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse
Marks, Andrew O. | Computer Science | Men’s Lacrosse
McClough, Christion K. | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse
Nicholson, Tristan G. | Sport Management | Men’s Lacrosse
Phillips, Bailey A. | Sport Management | Men’s Lacrosse
Swystun, John William Bauer | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse
Travassos, Jack | Criminal Justice | Men’s Lacrosse
Wiech, Ethan M. | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse
Awoke, Henok | Business Administration | Men’s Soccer
Colorado, Nicolas | Accounting | Men’s Soccer
Encarnacion, Alexandro | Sport Management | Men’s Soccer
Macian, Ferran M. | Digital Marketing | Men’s Soccer
Maher, Lachlan | Psychology | Men’s Soccer
Mainella, Ashton M. | Computer Science | Men’s Soccer
Morales Videla, Matias J. | Organizational Development & Leadership | Men’s Soccer
Morales, Agustine N. | Business Administration | Men’s Soccer
Orozco, Ethan A. | Computer Science | Men’s Soccer
Puente, Jose | Business Administration | Men’s Soccer
Fritz, Joshua | International Business | Men’s Tennis
Flores, Randy W. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Men’s Track
Hawkes, Caleb R. | History | Men’s Track
Price, Sean C. | Business Administration | Men’s Track
Tobias, Kalvin B. | Physical Education | Men’s Track
Mann, Braxton W. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Men’s Wrestling
Walton, Asa A. | Mathematics | Men’s Wrestling
Long, Dantzler S. | Sport Management | Rugby
Seburn, Taqwai | Criminal Justice | Rugby
Brown, Madalyn G. | Nursing | Softball
Butler, Christine N. | Biology | Softball
Evans, Leah K. | Biology | Softball
Foster, Lindsey B. | Accounting | Softball
Hartrick, Rebecca A. | Psychology | Triathlon
Murphy, Cassiopeia D | Interdisciplinary Studies | Triathlon
Peters, Magnolia A. | Sport Management | Triathlon
Christensen, Emma A. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Volleyball
Hapner, Anna G. | Business Administration | Volleyball
Lee, Khia A. | Interdisciplinary Studies | Women’s Basketball
Moment, Caylin | Business Administration | Women’s Basketball
Paoletta, Julia A | Biology Women’s | Basketball
Pearson, Ella M. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Women’s Basketball
Tomkins, Jessica B. | Business Administration | Women’s Basketball
Anderson, Alexa L. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Women’s Golf
Noriega Villar,Blanca | Business Administration | Women’s Golf
Burns, Trysten M. | Interdisciplinary Studies | Women’s Lacrosse
Elias, Serena Forensic | Psychology | Women’s Lacrosse
Hart, Adriana C. | Sport Management | Women’s Lacrosse
Jobs, Emma C. | Business Administration | Women’s Lacrosse
Parsons, Morgan A. | Business Administration | Women’s Lacrosse
Travassos,Olivia A. | Health Science | Women’s Lacrosse
Watson, Mackenzie | Nursing | Women’s Lacrosse
Cameron, Kirsty D. | Physical Education | Women’s Soccer
Pélicant, Elsa | Sport Management | Women’s Soccer
Arnal, Emma | Business Administration | Women’s Tennis
Gamborino, Alexa | Communication in Sports | Women’s Tennis
Davis-Roberts, Shaunajah T. | Criminal Justice | Women’s Track
Hansen, Ruby E. | Health Science | Women’s Track
King, Kenya J. | Art | Women’s Track
Marshall, Sha’Nadia J. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Women’s Track
McCauley, Allison E. | Health Science | Women’s Track
Rivera, Andrea P. | Psychology | Women’s Track
Samuels, Leonie A. | Health Science | Women’s Track
Watson-Peréz, Irma H. | Biology | Women’s Track