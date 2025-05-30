NEWBERRY — On Saturday, May 17, nearly 120 Newberry College student-athletes received their degrees at Setzler Field.

Three of the four major senior awards were won by Newberry College student-athletes.

Women’s triathlon graduate Rebecca Hartrick won the George B. Cromer Award for academic excellence, leadership and personal integrity.

Women’s field hockey graduate Stembile Chikoree won the Mary Mildred Sullivan Award for exemplifying faith, hope and charity.

Women’s golf graduate Alexa Anderson won the Dr. L Grady Cooper Award for exemplifying loyalty and devotion to Newberry College.

Here is a list of our graduating student-athletes.

LAST NAME, FIRST NAME | DEGREE | SPORT

Barnett, Ryan B. | Sport Management | Baseball

Brooks, Bradford W. | Forensic Psychology | Baseball

Faircloth,Harlan K. | Business Administration | Baseball

Fenton, Parker J. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Baseball

Free, Jesse | Sport Management | Baseball

French, Hunter B. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Baseball

Gentry, Cooper Lee | Sport Management & Leadership | Baseball

Georgiana-Richardson, Aubrey K. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Baseball

LeBron, Ethan M. | Business Administration | Baseball

Lugo, Jomar A. | Business Administration | Baseball

Velez, Jonathan J. | Communications – Journalism | Baseball

Franco, Maria F. | Early Childhood Education | Cheer

Heffner, Brianna M. | Health Science | Cheer

Keels-Bobo, Gamahl M. | Communcations – Broadcasting | Cheer

Butler, Alexis A. | Psychology | Dance

Mazell, Nevaeh | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Dance

Opsahl, Kaela N. | Healthcare Management | Dance

Bangert,Tamsin | Business Administration | Field Hockey

Bissett, Kaylee B. | Nursing Field | Hockey

Chikoore, Stembile V. | Biology | Field Hockey

Cooke, Kyla M. | Biology | Field Hockey

Bostick, Tyshawn J. | Business Administration | Football

Clyburn, Xavier D. | Business Administration | Football

Faircloth, Brice Joseph | Business Administration | Football

Frederick, Kenneth C. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Football

Funderburk, Tanner R. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Football

Gandy, Stryker A. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Football

Irby, Trey L. | Criminal Justice | Football

Jenkins, Jalen P. | Business Administration | Football

Joyner, Damari D. | Sport Management | Football

Pyles, Davion M. | Sport Management | Football

Ray, Devin | Sport Management | Football

Scott, Jadon M. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Football

Smith, Carson S. | Physical Education | Football

Stevens, Javarious M. | Sport Management | Football

Wilson, Lanceton H. | Interdisciplinary Studies | Football

Adams, Kobe | Sport Management | MBB

Lovorn, James E. | Sport Management | MBB

Sheppard, Devario T. | Business Administration | Men’s Basketball

DuPree, Ryan W. | Physical Education | Men’s Basketball

Camarós Ruiz, Carlos | Business Administration | Men’s Golf

du Plessis, Hermanus C. | Business Administration | Men’s Golf

Hooper, Sullivan A. | Communication – Sports Communications | Men’s Golf

Hull, Thomas W. | Business Administration | Men’s Golf

Berrett, Fraser | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse

Caiazzo, Derek A. | Criminal Justice | Men’s Lacrosse

Chivers, Hudson J. | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse

Dodd, Connor | Criminal Justice | Men’s Lacrosse

Downey, Nolan A. | Physical Education | Men’s Lacrosse

Dressel, Samuel R. | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse

Freeman, Seth C. | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse

Galt, Shane M. | Sport Management | Men’s Lacrosse

Goins, Trey A. | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse

Halliwell, Shane T. | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse

Iglesias, Carlos M. | Biology | Men’s Lacrosse

Lake, Brian P. | Political Science | Men’s Lacrosse

MacLean Jr., Jonathan S. | Sport Management & Leadership | Men’s Lacrosse

Malyon, Kaleb S. | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse

Marks, Andrew O. | Computer Science | Men’s Lacrosse

McClough, Christion K. | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse

Nicholson, Tristan G. | Sport Management | Men’s Lacrosse

Phillips, Bailey A. | Sport Management | Men’s Lacrosse

Swystun, John William Bauer | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse

Travassos, Jack | Criminal Justice | Men’s Lacrosse

Wiech, Ethan M. | Business Administration | Men’s Lacrosse

Awoke, Henok | Business Administration | Men’s Soccer

Colorado, Nicolas | Accounting | Men’s Soccer

Encarnacion, Alexandro | Sport Management | Men’s Soccer

Macian, Ferran M. | Digital Marketing | Men’s Soccer

Maher, Lachlan | Psychology | Men’s Soccer

Mainella, Ashton M. | Computer Science | Men’s Soccer

Morales Videla, Matias J. | Organizational Development & Leadership | Men’s Soccer

Morales, Agustine N. | Business Administration | Men’s Soccer

Orozco, Ethan A. | Computer Science | Men’s Soccer

Puente, Jose | Business Administration | Men’s Soccer

Fritz, Joshua | International Business | Men’s Tennis

Flores, Randy W. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Men’s Track

Hawkes, Caleb R. | History | Men’s Track

Price, Sean C. | Business Administration | Men’s Track

Tobias, Kalvin B. | Physical Education | Men’s Track

Mann, Braxton W. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Men’s Wrestling

Walton, Asa A. | Mathematics | Men’s Wrestling

Long, Dantzler S. | Sport Management | Rugby

Seburn, Taqwai | Criminal Justice | Rugby

Brown, Madalyn G. | Nursing | Softball

Butler, Christine N. | Biology | Softball

Evans, Leah K. | Biology | Softball

Foster, Lindsey B. | Accounting | Softball

Hartrick, Rebecca A. | Psychology | Triathlon

Murphy, Cassiopeia D | Interdisciplinary Studies | Triathlon

Peters, Magnolia A. | Sport Management | Triathlon

Christensen, Emma A. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Volleyball

Hapner, Anna G. | Business Administration | Volleyball

Lee, Khia A. | Interdisciplinary Studies | Women’s Basketball

Moment, Caylin | Business Administration | Women’s Basketball

Paoletta, Julia A | Biology Women’s | Basketball

Pearson, Ella M. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Women’s Basketball

Tomkins, Jessica B. | Business Administration | Women’s Basketball

Anderson, Alexa L. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Women’s Golf

Noriega Villar,Blanca | Business Administration | Women’s Golf

Burns, Trysten M. | Interdisciplinary Studies | Women’s Lacrosse

Elias, Serena Forensic | Psychology | Women’s Lacrosse

Hart, Adriana C. | Sport Management | Women’s Lacrosse

Jobs, Emma C. | Business Administration | Women’s Lacrosse

Parsons, Morgan A. | Business Administration | Women’s Lacrosse

Travassos,Olivia A. | Health Science | Women’s Lacrosse

Watson, Mackenzie | Nursing | Women’s Lacrosse

Cameron, Kirsty D. | Physical Education | Women’s Soccer

Pélicant, Elsa | Sport Management | Women’s Soccer

Arnal, Emma | Business Administration | Women’s Tennis

Gamborino, Alexa | Communication in Sports | Women’s Tennis

Davis-Roberts, Shaunajah T. | Criminal Justice | Women’s Track

Hansen, Ruby E. | Health Science | Women’s Track

King, Kenya J. | Art | Women’s Track

Marshall, Sha’Nadia J. | Exercise Science & Human Performance | Women’s Track

McCauley, Allison E. | Health Science | Women’s Track

Rivera, Andrea P. | Psychology | Women’s Track

Samuels, Leonie A. | Health Science | Women’s Track

Watson-Peréz, Irma H. | Biology | Women’s Track