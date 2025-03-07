NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s Bryce Satterwhite officially put pen to paper on Friday, Feb. 21st as he signed his letter of intent to play college baseball with Spartanburg Methodist College.

Satterwhite is a member of the Bulldogs baseball and football team. He was featured on WLTX-19 in Columbia, S.C. as Athlete of the Week during football season this past fall. He was the recipient of the 2024 Newberry Observer Iron Man of the Year award and was named team MVP last summer for the Chapin Newberry Post 193/24 American Legion Summer baseball team.

The senior backstop was also chosen as a captain for the both the varsity football and baseball teams. He help lead the football team to a second rouhad nd playoffs appearance. He had 628 all-purpose yards as a senior and seven total touchdowns.

As a junior on the baseball diamond, he had a .394 batting average with two home runs, 26 hits and 16 RBIs.

Congratulations to Bryce and looking forwad to seeing you on the next level!

