NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — As the basketball season comes to an end and we transition into spring sports, four Newberry County student-athletes make the all-region teams.

Whitmire girls’ basketball team didn’t have the season they hope too, but the young group took major strides in getting better this year. Sophomore guard Brooklyn Babb is apart that young core and she took a huge leap this season. Babb led the lady Wolverines in scoring by averaging 12.3 points per game. That landed her as an all-region selection for region 1-A.

Whitmire’s starting point guard Kayshaun Schumpert also got the nod for the all-region team. He led them in scoring with 9.4 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game and 2.9 assists per game.

Newberry varsity boys’ basketball team had another successful season that ended with a postseason appearance. Junior guard Kenton Caldwell and junior forward AJ Jeter led the way for the Bulldogs. Caldwell led them in scoring with 14.1 points per game and 3.4 assists per game. Jeter nearly averaged a double-double this season with 8.9 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Both players were all-region selections for region 4-AAA.

Congratulations to all four student-athletes on an outstanding season!

