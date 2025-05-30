NEWBERRY — Newberry College celebrated all of their student-athletes and their accomplishments in 2024-25 with special recognition to some of the best of the best at the 2025 Wolfies on Monday, May 5th.

Here are winners from tonight’s event at Eleazer Arena.

Award | Award Winner

Female Newcomer of the Year | Haidyn Campbell – Softball

Male Newcomer of the Year | Liam Vollans – Men’s Lacrosse

Female Individual Performance of the Year | Irma Watson-Perez – Women’s Track and Field

Male Individual Performance of the Year | Braden Tatum- Men’s Wrestling

Female Athlete of the Year | Tamsin Bangert – Field Hockey

Male Athlete of the Year | John Parker – Men’s Wrestling

Female Team of the Year | Field Hockey

Male Team of the Year | Men’s Lacrosse

Billy Douglas Community Award | Rebecca Lipp – Women’s Soccer; Brett Dent- Men’s Basketball

W.L. Laval Award Senior Athlete of the Year | Rebecca Lipp – Women’s Soccer

Jimmy Villeponteaux Senior Athlete of the Year | Benedikt Fischer – Men’s Golf

Female Sport Coach of the Year | Hannah Dave – Field Hockey

Male Sport Coach of the Year | Nick Cotter- Men’s Lacrosse

Female Comeback Player of the Year | Christine Butler – Softball

Male Comeback Player of the Year | Dayton Fields – Men’s Wrestling

Female Iron Wolf | Adriana Hart – Women’s Lacrosse

Male Iron Wolf | Cael Alderman – Men’s Wrestling