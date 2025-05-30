NEWBERRY — Newberry College celebrated all of their student-athletes and their accomplishments in 2024-25 with special recognition to some of the best of the best at the 2025 Wolfies on Monday, May 5th.
Here are winners from tonight’s event at Eleazer Arena.
Award | Award Winner
Female Newcomer of the Year | Haidyn Campbell – Softball
Male Newcomer of the Year | Liam Vollans – Men’s Lacrosse
Female Individual Performance of the Year | Irma Watson-Perez – Women’s Track and Field
Male Individual Performance of the Year | Braden Tatum- Men’s Wrestling
Female Athlete of the Year | Tamsin Bangert – Field Hockey
Male Athlete of the Year | John Parker – Men’s Wrestling
Female Team of the Year | Field Hockey
Male Team of the Year | Men’s Lacrosse
Billy Douglas Community Award | Rebecca Lipp – Women’s Soccer; Brett Dent- Men’s Basketball
W.L. Laval Award Senior Athlete of the Year | Rebecca Lipp – Women’s Soccer
Jimmy Villeponteaux Senior Athlete of the Year | Benedikt Fischer – Men’s Golf
Female Sport Coach of the Year | Hannah Dave – Field Hockey
Male Sport Coach of the Year | Nick Cotter- Men’s Lacrosse
Female Comeback Player of the Year | Christine Butler – Softball
Male Comeback Player of the Year | Dayton Fields – Men’s Wrestling
Female Iron Wolf | Adriana Hart – Women’s Lacrosse
Male Iron Wolf | Cael Alderman – Men’s Wrestling