NEWBERRY — In a thrilling South Atlantic Conference Quarterfinal clash, Newberry battled fiercely under the lights at Setzler Field, pushing Wingate to double overtime before falling just short, 12-11, on Saturday night.

After a scoreless opening quarter, Newberry’s offense found its rhythm in the second, outscoring Wingate 4-3 to head into halftime trailing just 7-4. The Wolves’ energy was undeniable as they exploded in the third quarter, netting five goals while holding Wingate to just three. Entering the final frame, the two teams were knotted up at 10-10, setting up a dramatic finish.

Newberry’s defense turned in a gritty performance, forcing 19 turnovers and successfully clearing 25 of 27 attempts. Jack Travassos anchored the defensive effort, scooping up a team-high nine ground balls and causing two turnovers to help keep the Wolves in striking distance. On the offensive end, the Wolves were efficient, scoring 11 goals on 36 total shots, with an impressive 21 shots on goal. Newberry also capitalized on man-up opportunities, converting three of their seven extra-man advantages.

The Wolves saw standout performances across the board, with Ace Nichols leading the team with two goals and three assists. Gage Vigar and Ayden Snow each chipped in two goals, while Liam Vollans added a key goal and assist. In net, goalkeeper Ben McMullen stood tall under pressure, recording 14 saves against a relentless 54-shot barrage from the Bulldogs.

Despite a scoreless fifth and sixth period for Newberry, the team’s tenacity never wavered. Ultimately, a Wingate goal in double overtime sealed the contest.

Newberry finishes the season with an overall record of 10-7 and a South Atlantic Conference record of 7-3.