PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Lady Rebels remain undefeated in region play as they cruise past Fairfield Central with a shutout win. Mid-Carolina(9-10, 8-0 region 3-AA) defeated Fairfield Central(6-7, 4-6 region 3-AA) by the score of 12-0 at home on Friday, April 25th.

Savannah Moore got the start in the circle for the lady Rebels and she was flawless in the three innings that she pitched. Moore gave up just one hit, had six strikeouts and retired nine of the 11 batters she faced in the game. On offense, it didn’t take long for Mid-Carolina to get things going. Gab Riddle was the lead off hitter for the home team and she quickly found herself on base after being walked. Moore provided her own run support with a hard hit ball to the outfield that scored Riddle and gave herself a RBI triple.

Maloree Grimsley with hit a hard ground ball in the infield to score her starting pitcher from third base. The next two hitters in the lineup, Mary Grace Bryant and Nora Cutler, would be hit singles to put themselves on base. Raelyn Livingston would drive both another run for a Mid-Carolina score. Then, Cutler used her speed to steal home on bad pitch to quickly put the home team up 4-0. Carter Vinson would hit a sacrifice fly to score the last run of the inning for Mid-Carolina and give them a 5-0 lead going into the second inning.

The Lady Rebels add two more runs at the bottom of the second inning to extend their lead to 7-0. Then, they will put the visiting Griffins away at the bottom of the third inning with five more runs added to the scoreboard. Mid-Carolina will have two more games left in the regular season. They will take the diamond again on April 29th against White Knoll and then again on April 30th against Saluda. Mid-Carolina will finish the season as region champs for region 3-AA and will have a chance to host a home field advantage in the opening round of the state playoffs.

