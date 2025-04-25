NEWBERRY — On an emotional Senior Day at Setzler Field, the Newberry women’s lacrosse team delivered a strong all-around performance to earn a 12–8 victory over Lincoln Memorial. The Wolves improved to 11–5 overall and 8–2 in South Atlantic Conference play with one regular-season game still ahead.

The first quarter saw momentum swing back and forth, with three lead changes before Newberry edged in front, 4–3. LMU tied the game midway through the second, but the Wolves responded with a two-goal burst and took a 7–5 lead into the break.

Newberry never trailed again, outscoring the Railsplitters 5–3 in the second half. The Wolves extended their lead to four by the end of the third and answered every LMU push in the final frame. Emma Jobs sealed the win with her third goal of the game in the final 20 seconds.

Lana Howell led the offense with four goals, including the eventual game-winner. Jobs’ hat trick was supported by a pair of goals from Serena Elias, while Amelia Hawkes tallied a goal and an assist. Ryann Bunner and Olivia Travassos added one goal apiece.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Dorr anchored the defense with 15 saves on 23 shots. The Wolves controlled the tempo with a 39–29 advantage in total shots and dominated the ground game with 29 ground balls to LMU’s 23. Newberry also went a perfect 24-for-24 on clear attempts.

The Wolves will close out the regular season on Wednesday, April 23, hosting Anderson at 4 p.m. Newberry will look to build on Saturday’s performance and carry that energy into postseason play.