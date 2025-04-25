SUMTER, S.C. — The Newberry College women’s tennis team saw its postseason run come to an end on Thursday afternoon, falling 4-1 to No. 2 seed Wingate in the SAC Championship semifinals.

The Bulldogs claimed the doubles point with wins on Courts 1 and 2. Renee Dorval and Emma Arnal battled on Court 1 but ultimately fell 6-4, while Margarita Roshka and Alexa Gamborino-Suarez were defeated 6-1 on Court 2. Play on Court 3 was left unfinished, with Lina Sarhan and Hazel Vernon trailing 5-4.

In singles action, Wingate kept their momentum rolling. Arnal dropped her match at No. 1 to Chloe Kosmrlj in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Roshka fell 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2, and Dorval was topped 6-4, 6-2 at No. 6.

Newberry’s lone point of the day came from Gamborino-Suarez, who delivered a strong performance at No. 5, winning 6-1, 6-2 over Gigi Hinson.

Matches at No. 3 and 4 singles were left unfinished.

The Wolves wrap up their SAC Championship appearance with a strong first-round win over Lenoir-Rhyne and a hard-fought semifinal effort against one of the conference’s top teams.

Doubles Results

Kosmrlj / Kotara (WU) def. Emma Arnal | Renee Dorval (NEW) – 6-4

Sambyakugari / Vallejos (WU) def. Margarita Roshka | Alexa Gamborino-Suarez (NEW) – 6-1

Hinson / Castillo (WU) vs Lina Sarhan | Hazel Vernon (NEW) – 5-4 (unfinished)

Singles Results

Chloe Kosmrlj (WU) def. Emma Arnal (NEW) – 6-0, 6-0

Fernanda Castillo (WU) def. Margarita Roshka (NEW) – 6-3, 6-2

Suzuka Sambyakugari (WU) vs Lina Sarhan (NEW) – 3-6, 6-3 (unfinished)

Claudia Vallejos (WU) vs Aina Miralles (NEW) – 6-3, 2-0 (unfinished)

Alexa Gamborino-Suarez (NEW) def. Gigi Hinson (WU) – 6-1, 6-2

Mariia Bobrovska (WU) def. Renee Dorval (NEW) – 6-4, 6-2