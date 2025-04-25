NEWBERRY — In front of a home crowd on Senior Day, Newberry men’s lacrosse put together a dominant performance to defeat Lincoln Memorial 18-10 at Setzler Field. With the win, the Wolves improve to 10-5 overall and 7-2 in South Atlantic Conference play, while the Railsplitters drop to 4-10 and 1-8 in the league.

The Wolves jumped out to a commanding start, storming ahead with a 7-2 lead after the first quarter. They carried an 11-4 advantage into halftime and never looked back, despite a stronger second-half push from the visitors.

Shane Halliwell led the charge with a standout performance, netting four goals and adding two assists. Logan Yost added a goal that stood as the game-winner, while Colby Rodgers distributed two assists and won 7 of 10 faceoffs. In total, nine different Wolves found the back of the net, including Sam Barrett, Derek Caiazzo, Jonny Maclean, Bailey Phillips, and Shane Galt.

Newberry outshot Lincoln Memorial 41-33, with a 28-20 edge in shots on goal. The Wolves also held a 31-18 advantage in ground balls and went a perfect 20-for-20 on clear attempts. Defensively, Newberry forced 12 caused turnovers and got 10 saves from the goalie corps.

Saturday’s contest also served as a celebration of the Wolves’ seniors, who were honored before the opening faceoff for their contributions to the program.

Newberry now turns its attention to the regular season finale: a primetime conference clash against Anderson on Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. under the lights at Setzler Field.