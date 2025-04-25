ORLANDO, FL – The Newberry College Dance Team earned an impressive top-five finish in the Hip Hop division at the College Classic National Championship, held this past weekend in Orlando. The Wolves placed 5th with a strong score of 82.88, standing out with a high-energy, hard-hitting routine on the national stage.

In addition to their success in Hip Hop, Newberry also competed in the Spirit Showdown (Game Day category), placing 11th out of 13 teams with a score of 56.6. Despite a competitive field, the team proudly represented Newberry with spirit and enthusiasm in every performance.