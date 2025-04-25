GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Newberry Wolves stormed up the leaderboard on Day 2 of the 2025 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Golf Championship, climbing into third place out of 13 teams with a team score of 291 (+3). The Wolves now sit at 589 (+13) overall heading into Tuesday’s final round at The Preserve at Verdae.

Tom Hull continued to set the pace for Newberry with another steady round, carding a 73 (+1) to move into fourth placeindividually at +1 overall. Hull birdied holes 4, 11, and 15, keeping things consistent with a 37 on the front and 36 on the back.

Benedikt Fischer delivered the Wolves’ low round of the day, firing a 3-under 69 to rocket up 35 spots into a tie for 18th at +6 overall. His round featured five birdies, including three on the back nine (14, 15, and 18), and a front-nine 34 to fuel Newberry’s climb.

Josh Greig also made a strong move, shooting a 1-over 73 and jumping 15 spots into a tie for 28th at +8. Greig birdied holes 7 and 13 and turned in a 35 on the front.

Christian Kuehl posted a 79 (+7) and sits in a tie for 34th at +9 overall. He recorded a birdie on the par-4 13th and played the back nine in 38.

Javier Borrego closed out the team scoring with an 80 (+8), highlighted by birdies on 14 and 16. He is currently tied for 47th at +14.

With just one round to play, Newberry is firmly in the hunt for a top finish. The Wolves will look to keep the momentum rolling in Tuesday’s final round at The Preserve at Verdae.