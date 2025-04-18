NEWBERRY — Newberry celebrated Senior Day with a strong showing in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, taking an 8-5 victory behind great hitting and a complete-game effort from Lindsey Foster. The Wolves came up just short in game two, falling 8-3 after a late surge from Lenoir-Rhyne broke open a tied game at the Smith Road Complex.

Game One: Newberry 8, Lenoir-Rhyne 5

The Wolves jumped out to a lead in the first, then added a three-run third and a clutch four-run sixth inning to break open what had been a 4-4 game. Haidyn Campbell led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, including a key two-run single in the third inning. Katie Henri added a three-run home run in the sixth to give Newberry separation late in the game.

Samantha Clark and Leah Evans each drove in runs of their own, while Christine Butler scored twice and swiped a base. Evans also reached base three times, drawing two walks and adding an RBI single.

Foster earned the complete-game victory in the circle, improving to 11-10 on the season. The senior right-hander scattered 12 hits and struck out two while allowing five earned runs. She worked out of multiple bases-loaded jams, coming up clutch in big moments to preserve Newberry’s lead.

Game Two: Newberry 3, Lenoir-Rhyne 8

In game two, the Wolves found themselves in a tight battle through five innings before Lenoir-Rhyne pulled away with a five-run seventh to claim an 8-3 win and earn the split.

Newberry took the lead in the third inning after Campbell blasted a two-run home run, her fourth of the season. Campbell finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs. Henri added a double and scored a run, while Payton Little chipped in an RBI single in the third.

The Wolves recorded seven hits in the loss and finished the afternoon with a combined 15 hits and 11 runs over the doubleheader. Newberry moves to 22-27 overall and 10-12 in SAC play with the split. They will be on the road next when they face Augusta University in a doubleheader on Tuesday at 4pm and 6pm.