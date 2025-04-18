EMORY, VA – After falling 5-1 in the Sunday opener, Newberry Baseball responded with a strong all-around performance in game two to defeat Emory & Henry 4-1 and earn a split. The Wolves move to 22-20 overall and 11-16 in SAC play.

Game One: Newberry 5, Emory & Henry 3

Freshman Chansen Cole was masterful pitching seven shutout innings while allowing only two hits while striking out nine and walking just one in the Wolves 5-3 win at Emory & Henry in South Atlantic Conference action.

Cole improved to 6-3 on the season, lowered his earned run average to 2.91 while increasing his season strikeout total to 81 in 68 innings. He needs just eight strikeouts to move into the top ten in single season strikeouts in Newberry College history.

The Wolves offense had just three hits, but Parker Mergo stole second in the first inning and scored on a throwing error, Wilson Wages singled in a run in the fourth and Chandler Mims delivered the biggest hit of the game, a three-run home run in the seventh to stake the Wolves to a 5-0 lead.

The Wasps rallied to score three runs in the bottom of the ninth before Brayden Gilson slammed the door by retiring the only two batters he faced to end the game and earn his fourth save of the season.

Game Two: Newberry 1, Emory & Henry 5

The Wolves struggled to capitalize with runners on base, managing just five hits and stranding four runners. Jonathan Velez provided Newberry’s lone RBI with a single to left field in the seventh inning, scoring Kade Faircloth. Wilson Wages led the offense with two hits, while Velez added two of his own, including a double.

Lefty Ethan LeBron took the loss on the mound, tossing 6.2 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out five. He held the Wasps to one run over the first five innings before Emory & Henry broke the game open with a two-run sixth and two more in the seventh.

The Wolves’ bullpen was solid with Hunter French, who worked the final 1.1 innings and added two strikeouts while allowing two hits.

Game Three: Newberry 4, Emory & Henry 1

Velez kept his good day going, leading the offensive charge, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, including a key single in the third to give Newberry a 3-1 advantage. Wages added two hits of his own as he doubled and tripled while scoring twice. Faircloth also tallied two hits and an RBI, continuing his productive day at the plate.

Jacob Clark got the start and earned his sixth win of the season, allowing just one run on four hits over four innings. Brayden Gilson took over in relief and shut the door, throwing three scoreless innings to earn his fifth save. Gilson allowed only two hits while striking out two. Newberry’s defense was flawless, turning two double plays and committing no errors. The Wolves totaled nine hits in the win to wrap up the series.

The Wolves will build off this series win when they face Mount Olive in their next contest on Tuesday, April 15th at 3pm in Florence, S.C. for a neutral site battle. The two teams last saw each other on April 8th and Mount Olive won 16-11 in a slugfest.