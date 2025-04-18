HICKORY, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves Track & Field team put together an impressive display of talent and grit this past weekend, earning several top finishes and personal bests across a range of events at the Lenoir-Rhyne Invite.

Leading the charge was Isabel Farup, who claimed the top spot in the women’s high jump, clearing an impressive 1.60 meters to secure the gold. Not far behind her, Meah Jackson turned in a strong all-around performance, placing third in the high jump (1.55m) and adding a second-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 5.50 meters.

The throwing events were a showcase of dominance for the Wolves. Andrea Pascual Rivera headlined the women’s hammer throw with a first-place finish at 51.80 meters, while Irma Watson-Perez joined her on the podium with a third-place throw of 45.90 meters. On the men’s side, Sean Price put together one of the best individual performances of the meet—winning the men’s javelin throw with a massive 56.39-meter toss, and later claiming third in the hammer throw at 48.96 meters.

Kiori Butler made her presence felt in the field events as well, finishing third in both the women’s shot put (11.09m) and javelin throw (30.59m), showcasing her versatility and strength.

On the track, the Wolves had several athletes push into the top five. Shamar Brown placed second in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 54.34 seconds, while Tyler Shumate clocked in at 1:55.19 to earn fourth place in the 800 meter dash. In the distance events, Drew Benson finished fifth in the 3000 meter steeplechase with a time of 10:25.01, and Landon Tucker matched that placing in the 400 meter hurdles at 55.22 seconds.

The women’s 4×400 meter relay team—Brittany Montgomery, Ruby Hansen, Nia Quimby, and Kamryn Adderton—combined for a strong fourth-place finish, closing the meet with a competitive team effort.

Other Wolves added valuable performances throughout the meet:

Walker Flores took fifth in the men’s hammer throw (46.68m) and also competed in the discus (35.33m).

Tarvarian Thompson finished eighth in the 400 meter dash (50.31).

Jhayden Gattison placed ninth in the men’s shot put with a throw of 12.12m.

Kamryn Adderton added a tenth-place finish in the women’s 400 meter dash (1:00.15), and

Jamari Bennett earned tenth in the men’s 200 meter dash (22.29).

Jameria Davis rounded out the sprint crew with a 15th-place finish in the women’s 200 meter dash (26.23).