NEWBERRY — Several Newberry College Student-Athletes were honored at the Awards Convocation recognizing outstanding achievements of Newberry College students on April 11th.
Thirteen of the 14 Bachman Honor Society inductees were Newberry College student-athletes.
Founded in 1962 by members of the Newberry College faculty who were also members of Phi Beta Kappa, the Bachman Honor Society recognizes seniors who finish in the top 8% of their class for GPA. The society also welcomes honored faculty and staff.
Bearing the name of the College’s principal founder, the Rev. John Bachman, induction into the society is one of the highest honors Newberry College bestows.
Awards Day Convocation 2025 – Awards Presented at the Ceremony
AWARD | STUDENT | SPORT
Jerrol S. Oxner Business Merit Scholarship – Jess Tomkins – Women’s Basketball
Joe and Jeffrey McDonald Community Service Award – Stryker Gandy – Football
Student Ambassador of the Year Award – Benedikt Fisher – Men’s Golf
Student Ambassador Rookie of the Year Award – Filip Tmusic – Men’s Soccer
Senior Resident Assistant of the Year – Stembile Chikoore – Field Hockey
Bachman Honor Society Inductees:
Ryan Barnett – Baseball
Kirsty Cameron – Women’s Soccer
Stembile Chikoore – Field Hockey
Emma Christensen – Volleyball
Leah Evans – Softball
Kade Faircloth – Baseball
Lindsey Foster – Softball
Rebecca Hartrick – Triathlon
Emma Jobs – Women’s Lacrosse
Dantzler Long – Women’s Rugby
Ashton Mainella – Men’s Soccer
Magnolia Peters – Triathlon
Irma Watson-Perez – Women’s Track and Field