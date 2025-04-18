NEWBERRY — Several Newberry College Student-Athletes were honored at the Awards Convocation recognizing outstanding achievements of Newberry College students on April 11th.

Thirteen of the 14 Bachman Honor Society inductees were Newberry College student-athletes.

Founded in 1962 by members of the Newberry College faculty who were also members of Phi Beta Kappa, the Bachman Honor Society recognizes seniors who finish in the top 8% of their class for GPA. The society also welcomes honored faculty and staff.

Bearing the name of the College’s principal founder, the Rev. John Bachman, induction into the society is one of the highest honors Newberry College bestows.

Awards Day Convocation 2025 – Awards Presented at the Ceremony

AWARD | STUDENT | SPORT

Jerrol S. Oxner Business Merit Scholarship – Jess Tomkins – Women’s Basketball

Joe and Jeffrey McDonald Community Service Award – Stryker Gandy – Football

Student Ambassador of the Year Award – Benedikt Fisher – Men’s Golf

Student Ambassador Rookie of the Year Award – Filip Tmusic – Men’s Soccer

Senior Resident Assistant of the Year – Stembile Chikoore – Field Hockey

Bachman Honor Society Inductees:

Ryan Barnett – Baseball

Kirsty Cameron – Women’s Soccer

Stembile Chikoore – Field Hockey

Emma Christensen – Volleyball

Leah Evans – Softball

Kade Faircloth – Baseball

Lindsey Foster – Softball

Rebecca Hartrick – Triathlon

Emma Jobs – Women’s Lacrosse

Dantzler Long – Women’s Rugby

Ashton Mainella – Men’s Soccer

Magnolia Peters – Triathlon

Irma Watson-Perez – Women’s Track and Field