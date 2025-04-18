NEWBERRY — Newberry College women’s and men’s tennis team took on three South Atlantic Conference opponents this week. Both teams fell 4-3 to Coker on April 8th. The women’s team bounced back on April 9th defeat UVA Wise 4-0, while the men’s team fell 4-1.

Their final match of the week came against Carson-Newman on April 12th. The No. 32-ranked Newberry Wolves women’s tennis team showcased their dominance on sweeping No. 47 Carson-Newman 4-0. Meanwhile, the men’s team came up short in a 4-1 loss against a solid Eagles squad.

Women’s Match: #32 Newberry 4, #47 Carson-Newman 0

The Wolves set the tone early in doubles play. Emma Arnal and Renee Dorval earned a convincing 6-3 win on court one, while Lina Sarhan and Hazel Vernon followed suit with a 6-2 victory at the third flight to clinch the doubles point. Margarita Roshka and Alexa Gamborino-Suarez were leading 4-3 in their match when it was halted.

In singles, Newberry kept their foot on the gas. Arnal continued her strong play with a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles. Gamborino-Suarez delivered a near-flawless 6-1, 6-3 win, and Dorval sealed the match with a 7-5, 6-1 victory. The remaining singles matches were left unfinished with Newberry leading or battling closely in each.

Women’s Results: 4-0

Doubles

Emma Arnal | Renee Dorval (NEW) def. K. Baacke | M. Ulloa (CN) – 6-3

Margarita Roshka | Alexa Gamborino-Suarez (NEW) vs E. Sanchez | M. Sarda (CN) – 4-3 (unfinished)

Lina Sarhan | Hazel Vernon (NEW) def. L. McBride | H. Awad (CN) – 6-2

Singles

Emma Arnal (NEW) def. E. Hot (CN) – 6-2, 6-4

Margarita Roshka (NEW) vs E. Sanchez (CN) – 1-6, 5-5 (unfinished)

Lina Sarhan (NEW) vs H. Awad (CN) – 5-7, 4-3 (unfinished)

Aina Miralles (NEW) vs S. Manovska (CN) – 5-7, 0-1 (unfinished)

Alexa Gamborino-Suarez (NEW) def. M. Sarda (CN) – 6-1, 6-3

Renee Dorval (NEW) def. L. McBribe (CN) – 7-5, 6-1

Men’s Match: Newberry 1, Carson-Newman 4

The Wolves’ men’s team put up a valiant effort but couldn’t overcome Carson-Newman’s early momentum. The Eagles claimed the doubles point with wins at courts one and three. David Negzaoui and Joshua Fritz were narrowly ahead in their match when it was halted.

In singles, Senthen Reddy provided the lone point for Newberry, putting together a commanding 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 5. Fritz battled in a back-and-forth thriller that was suspended in the third set, and James Vincent was on the verge of a second-set comeback before his match went unfinished.

Men’s Results: 1-4

Doubles

G. Jankulovski | L. Keenan (CN) def. James Vincent | Daniel Watson (NEW) – 6-2

David Negzaoui | Joshua Fritz (NEW) vs M. Dalen | P. Gayk (CN) – 4-3 (unfinished)

M. Saunders | L. Baecker (CN) def. Senthen Reddy | Lucas (NEW) Mruk – 6-4

Singles

James Vincent (NEW) vs M. Dalen (CN) – 4-6, 5-3 (unfinished)

L. Keenan (CN) def. David Negzaoui (NEW) – 6-2, 6-1

G. Jankulovski (CN) def. Daniel Watson (NEW) – 6-0, 6-4

Joshua Fritz (NEW) vs P. Gayk (CN) – 6-2, 4-6, 2-3 (unfinished)

Senthen Reddy (NEW) def. M. Saunders (CN) – 6-3, 6-1

L. Baecker (CN) def. Lucas Mruk (NEW) – 6-2, 7-6 TB 3/7