NEWBERRY– Fresh off senior attackers Serena Elias and Emma Jobs scoring their 100th career goals against Mars Hill, the Newberry College women’s lacrosse team opened strong at Setzler Field on Saturday afternoon. Despite a fast-paced and productive first quarter, the Wolves couldn’t maintain momentum down the stretch, falling 13–8 to Mount Olive. The loss drops Newberry to 10-5 overall and 7-2 in conference play, while Mount Olive improves to 8-7 overall, 6-1 in conference.

Newberry struck early, netting four goals in the first quarter alone, led by the dynamic play of Serena Elias. The junior attacker delivered a clinical performance, scoring four goals on five shots, including three on free-position attempts, proving nearly unstoppable when given space.

Ryann Bunner ignited the scoring for the Wolves, while Emma Jobs and Lana Howell followed with well-placed finishes. Jobs also tallied the team’s only assist, feeding a quick pass to set up her score. Nicole Dinapoli capped off Newberry’s second-quarter efforts with a composed strike that briefly tied the game.

Defensively, the Wolves battled hard. Goalie Mackenzie Dorr stood tall in net, facing 35 shots and recording 11 saves, several of which came at crucial junctures to keep Newberry in contention. The Wolves also excelled in ground ball recovery, winning 24 ground balls, led by strong efforts from Bella Rodriguez, Morgan Parsons, and Mackenzie Watson.

Newberry’s pressure on the ride resulted in 19 successful clears and a clean 4-for-4 conversion on extra-player opportunities, showcasing their discipline and tactical execution.

Despite their solid performance in the middle quarters, the Wolves were held scoreless in the fourth and were unable to close the gap after trailing by three heading into the final frame. The Wolves will be back at 12 p.m. to play against Lincoln Memorial on Saturday.