MARS HILL, N.C. – Behind a relentless offensive onslaught and a stifling defensive effort, the Newberry Wolves men’s lacrosse team cruised to a dominant 19-4 victory over South Atlantic Conference rival Mars Hill on Saturday afternoon at Meares Stadium.

From the opening faceoff, Newberry (9-5, 6-2 SAC) controlled the tempo, applying constant pressure on both ends of the field. The Wolves jumped out to an early lead with a 4-goal first quarter and exploded for six more in the second to take a commanding 10-4 advantage into halftime. Newberry’s defense then shut the door, holding the Lions scoreless in the second half while tacking on nine more goals of their own.

The Wolves’ offense was firing on all cylinders, finishing with 52 total shots, including 36 on goal. The scoring was spread across the roster, with Liam Vollans putting on a clinic, netting 4 goals to lead all scorers. Gage Vigar showcased his playmaking prowess with a career day, recording 2 goals and 6 assists for 8 total points — the highest mark of the game. Jonny Maclean added a hat trick, while Shane Halliwell contributed 1 goal and 3 assists, helping Newberry keep the scoreboard active throughout the contest.

Defensively, the Wolves were equally impressive. Newberry forced 23 turnovers and scooped up 47 ground balls, constantly disrupting Mars Hill’s offensive rhythm. Brian Lake was a defensive force, collecting 8 ground balls and causing 3 turnovers, while Will Wozniak added 4 caused turnovers of his own.

At the faceoff X, Newberry was dominant, winning 17 of 26 faceoffs, including 8 wins each from Colby Rodgers and Aydric Burleigh, which helped keep possession in the Wolves’ favor.

Between the pipes, goalkeepers Ben McMullen and Ethan Wiech combined for 9 saves, allowing just 4 goals in 60 minutes of play. McMullen earned the win with 7 saves across three quarters, while Wiech closed the game with a perfect fourth quarter and 2 stops of his own.

Newberry also executed well in transition, converting 28 of 31 clear attempts, and capitalized on the man-up opportunity with a power-play goal from William Fitzsimmons in the second quarter.

The Wolves will return home next Saturday, April 19, to host Lincoln Memorial in another SAC matchup. Faceoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.