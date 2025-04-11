NEWBERRY — After dropping a doubleheader against Lincoln Memorial at on Tuesday, April 1st, the Wolves’ softball team bounced back to split their weekend doubleheader against Emory & Henry.

Senior Lindsey Foster pitched a three-hit shutout to earn her 10th win of the season and the 32nd of her career as the Wolves split a doubleheader with Emory & Henry, winning the opener 7-0 before falling in the nightcap 8-7.

Foster allowed only singles in the first, third and fourth innings while retiring 12 of the last 14 batters she faced. It was her 10th complete game of the season, 17th of her career while registering her first career shutout. Her 32 career wins rank sixth in Newberry history.

She received all the offensive support she would need in the first inning when freshman Haidyn Campbell blasted her second home run of the season to give the Wolves an early 1-0 lead.

Payton Little drove in a run in the second with a ground out, Ella Stone and Little each singled in a run in the fifth while Mady Brown singled in two more runs in the sixth and Samantha Clark drove in another run with a single later in the inning.

In the second game, the Wolves jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but the Wasps rallied for two runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth to earn the comeback win.

The Wolves scored four runs in the second on a Katie Henri solo home run, run scoring singles by Maddy Staples and Leah Evans and a run scoring ground out by Clark.

The lead grew to 6-0 on Campbell’s second home run of the game, a two-run blast in the fourth.

The Wolves rallied to score a single run in the sixth to close the gap to 8-7 on a double by Clark.

Newberry stands at 21-24 on the season and 9-9 in the SAC alone in seventh place, one game ahead of Emory & Henry, Anderon and Catawba.

The Wolves return to action this Wednesday, April 9th at Wingate.