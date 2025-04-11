WISE, VA – After falling to UVA Wise on Friday evening behind a late rally, the Newberry College baseball team split their doubleheader on Saturday, April 5th. The Wolves dropped game one in a tight 9–7 contest before bouncing back with a decisive 6–1 victory in game two. After a high-scoring opener that slipped away late, the Wolves responded with an all-around performance to earn the split and close out the day on a high note.

Game One: Newberry 7, UVA Wise 9

The Newberry Wolves came up short in a hard-fought Game One loss to UVA Wise, falling 9–7 in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader.

The Wolves built a 6–3 lead by the sixth inning, capitalizing on a big frame that included five runs in the top of the sixth. The rally was sparked by RBI knocks from Jonathan Velez and Chandler Mims.

UVA Wise rallied again in the bottom of the seventh, plating five runs of their own to make it a 8-6 game, eventually closing out the game 9-7 after a one run rally late in the top of the ninth that featured another Velez RBI.

Game Two: Newberry 6, UVA Wise 1

Starting pitcher Jacob Clark had a nice outing on the mound, tossing 4.1 strong innings while allowing just two hits and one earned run. He struck out two batters and walked three, setting the tone early and keeping the Cavaliers’ lineup off balance. Brayden Gilson entered in relief for 2.2 scoreless innings to close out the game, preserving the win.

At the plate, Cooper Gentry led the offensive charge, going 1-for-2 with a walk, and two runs scored. Wilson Wages and Campbell McCurry each added a hit, while Wages had an RBI double in the 3rd.

The Wolves struck early, putting up three runs in the third inning before scoring again in the fourth and the seventh to steadily build their lead.

Newberry will build off this series and prepare for their next match on April 8th at 3pm vs. Mount Olive.