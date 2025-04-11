TAMPA, FLA. — The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team reached the final game of the season yet again for the for the third consecutive season. Unfortunaely, they fell short against UConn for the second time this season and the national title game went much like the first matchup in Columbia, S.C. on Feb. 16th.

The Lady Gamecocks had a hard time getting stops, and again had a hard time on the offensive end as well. In Sunday’s matchup, South Carolina shot 34.4% from the field, shot 25% from the three-point line, and 11 turnovers in the game. They also couldn’t contain the trio of Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd. Those three players outscored the Gamecocks 65-59. Only two players scored in double figures from South Carolina.

Head coach Dawn Staley didn’t mince words after the Huskies beat down the Gamecocks for the second time this season.

“Our kids gave it all they had,” Staley said Sunday after the defeat. “When you can understand why you lost and when you’ve been on the other side of that three times, you understand it. You can swallow it. We lost to a very, very good basketball team that beat our ass, but they didn’t make us like it. There’s a difference.”

Despite the tough loss, this South Carolina senior class came into Columbia as the number one ranked class in 2021. They went to four Final Fours, appeared in three national championship games, won four SEC titles, won two national titles and posted a 144-7 record. Now, the Gamecocks will have to turn the page on a class that help build a dynasty for Staley. Senior point guard Raven Johnson, senior guard Te-Hina PaoPao, senior forward Bree Hall and senior forward Sania Feagin.

“I was hurt, I was heartbroken, I was embarrassed,” Johnson said in a somber postgame locker room. “I felt like my soul got snatched. I hate losing. That’s the big thing. I wanted to win so bad today and I feel like I fell short. I’m going to beat up on myself about this game because a loss just doesn’t sit right with me.”

Even though this loss felt like the end of a dynasty, Staley insisted that they will be back because the impact of this loss will be on her young players’ minds all off-season.

“I hope they’re crying,” Staley said of her underclassmen. “I hope they’re boo-hooing because from crying they have emotion about losing, makes you work hard in the offseason. Makes you look at it and really analyze what the separation is from their program and our program and how we close the gap with that.”

Sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley and freshman forward Joyce Edwards were bright spots off the bench for the Gamecocks all season. Fulwiley scored 21 points in the Sweet 16 to lead them after majority of the sqaud struggled all game. Edwards finished her first NCAA March Madness on the Final Four all-tournament team. Sophomore Tessa Johnson also played a huge role for the Gamecocks this season as she averaged 8.4 points per game and 2.2 rebounds off the bench.

Of course, the Gamecocks will add another five-star recruit to this bunch, Agot Makeer(no.4 recruit in class of 2025), and will welcome back veteran forward Ashlyn Watkins from a season-ending knee injury. They also could possibly have Johnson come back for another season if she chooses to use it. She was very optimistic about her and the team’s future next season.

“Like they say, minor setback for a major comeback. South Carolina will be back in the national championship game,” Johnson said. “Hopefully, this adds fire to next year of trying to get back here.”

The lady Gamecocks will go back to the drawing board this off-season to retool and start their quest to make a return back to the Final Four.

