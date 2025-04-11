NEWBERRY – The Newberry Wolves secured a hard-fought 14-12 victory over Lenoir-Rhyne at Setzler Field on Saturday afternoon. In front of an energized home crowd, the Wolves held off a late push from the Bears, earning the win.

The game was tightly contested throughout, with Lenoir-Rhyne leading after the first quarter. Newberry began to climb back, closing the gap to just four points at one stage. The Wolves lead 10-7 at the break, but delivered in the clutch, outscoring the Bears 14-12 in the second half to secure the win.

Three Wolves led the offensive charge—Serena Elias, Trysten Burns, and Emma Jobs—combining for nine goals. Lana Howell added two points and collected four draw controls. Burns also scored the go-ahead goal with just 57 seconds remaining in the game to give Newberry the lead for good.

Defensively, Mackenzie Dorr anchored the effort with six saves. Morgan Parsons made a strong impact with four caused turnovers, three ground balls, and a point. Scythe Shepard also contributed with four caused turnovers and a ground ball.

With the win, Newberry improves to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in SAC play. The Wolves return to action on Wednesday with a trip to Mars Hill. Draw is set for 4:00 PM.