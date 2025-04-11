NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves women’s tennis team secured a hard fought 4-3 victory over Anderson University while the men’s team fell 4-0 in a tough battle against the Trojans.

Women’s Recap

The Wolves battled from behind after dropping the doubles point but came through in singles play to claim the match. Anderson grabbed an early advantage by winning the first two doubles matches, with G. Weaver and G. Sompayrac defeating Emma Arnal and Renee Dorval 6-1, while V. Borda and A. Braithwaite topped Margarita Roshka and Alexa Gamborino-Suarez 6-3. The final doubles match, featuring Lina Sarhan and Aina Miralles, was left unfinished at 5-3.

Despite the early setback, Newberry responded with strong performances in singles action. Miralles dominated her sets with 6-1 and 6-0 wins securing the Wolves their first point. Dorval added to the Wolves points with a 6-4, 6-2 win. With the Wolves down 3-2, Sarhan battles hard to tie up the score with her 6-3 and 7-3 tie breaker finish. With the score now tied 3-3, Roshka fought in a back and forth match and ultimately came out on top (3-6, 6-1, 6-3) to secure the win for the Wolves.

Women’s Results:

Doubles

G. Weaver | G. Sompayrac (AND) def. Emma Arnal | Renee Dorval (NEW) – 6-1

V. Borda | A. Braithwaite (AND) def. Margarita Roshka | Alexa Gamborino-Suarez (NEW) – 6-3

Lina Sarhan | Aina Miralles (NEW) vs E. Ronconi | M. Opre (AND) – 5-3 (Unfinished)

Singles

V. Borda (AND) def. Emma Arnal (NEW) – 6-2, 6-3

Margarita Roshka (NEW) def. G. Sompayrac (AND) – 3-6, 6-1, 6-3

Lina Sarhan (NEW) def. M. Opre (AND) – 6-3, 7-6 TB 7/1

A. Braithwaite (AND) def. Alexa Gamborino-Suarez (NEW) – 6-2, 7-5

Aina Miralles (NEW) def. E. Ronconi (AND) – 6-1, 6-0

Renee Dorval (NEW) def. E. Collins (AND) – 6-4, 6-2

Men’s Recap

The Wolves’ men’s team put up a strong fight but ultimately fell 4-0 to the Trojans. Anderson took control early, winning two doubles matches to secure the doubles point. In both doubles teams, Joshua Fritz, Gabriel Fernandez-Iglesias, Lucas Mruk, and Noel Bartz,were defeated with scores of 6-2. The match featuring David Negzaoui and James Vincent remained unfinished at 4-5.

In singles play, Anderson continued to apply pressure. Fernandez-Iglesias lost in his match up 5-7 and 3-6 while Lucas Mruk was bested 6-2, 6-4, sealing the match for Anderson. Three matches remained unfinished, with Vincent (4-6, 2-2), Negzaoui (7-5, 4-5), and Bartz who was leading (6-1, 5-5) when play was halted.

Both teams will prepare to head on the road this Saturday in their next match up against UVA Wise.

Men’s Results:

Doubles

David Negzaoui | James Vincent (NEW) vs W. Shioi | J. Lucas (AND) – 4-5 (Unfinished)

M. Collignon | S. Thauornchaisophon (AND) def. Joshua Fritz | Gabriel Fernandez-Iglesias (NEW) – 6-2

P. Cronin | V. Mico-Fellonar (AND) def. Lucas Mruk | Noel Bartz (NEW)- 6-2

Singles

James Vincet (NEW) vs M. Collignon (AND) – 4-6, 2-2 (Unfinished)

David Negzaoui (NEW) vs W. Shioi (AND) – 7-5, 4-5 (Unfinished)

Y. Mico-Fellonar (AND) def. Joshua (NEW) – 6-4, 3-0

S. Thauornchaisophon (AND) def. Gabriel Fernandez-Iglesias (NEW) – 7-5, 6-3

P. Ready (AND) def. Lucas Mruk (NEW) – 6-2, 6-4

Noel Bartz (NEW) vs H. Goldman (AND) – 6-1, 5-5 (Unfinished)