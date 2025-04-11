ANDERSON, S.C. – The Newberry College men’s and women’s track & field teams turned in a strong showing at the 2025 Electric City Invitational, held April 4–5, racking up top finishes and personal bests across both track and field events.

Women’s Highlights

Irma Watson-Perez continued her dominant season in the throws, claiming first place in the discus (43.22m) and a runner-up finish in the hammer throw (50.34m). She combined with Andrea Pascual Rivera, who won the hammer with a throw of 51.98m, to give Newberry a commanding presence in the circle.

In the high jump, Isabel Farup soared to third place (1.55m), followed closely by Jameria Davis in fourth (1.50m), showcasing the Wolves’ depth in the vertical jumps.

On the sprint side, Jameria Davis also placed 11th in the 200m dash (26.11), while Kamryn Adderton grabbed seventh in the 400m (59.55).

The 4x400m relay team of Ruby Hansen, Leiyana Rose, Davis, and Kamryn Adderton clocked in at 5:02.29 to finish eighth.

Men’s Highlights

The men’s squad was headlined by Landon Tucker, who claimed first place in the 400m hurdles with a time of 55.13, earning 10 points for the team. Tyler Shumate also delivered a strong performance in the 800m, finishing fourth in 1:56.15.

The throwers were another bright spot for the Wolves. Sean Price took second in the hammer throw (50.59m), while Walker Flores placed fourth (46.18m) and also earned 15th in the discus (36.30m).

Addison O’Cain impressed in the hurdles, qualifying with a time of 15.73 in the 100m prelims before finishing with a 16.30 in the finals. Newberry’s sprinters made their mark with Justin Canty placing fourth in the 400m (49.22) and Jamari Bennett clocking 22.36 for 13th in the 200m dash.

The 4x100m relay team of Ja-Narrious Hillman, Shamar Brown, Kalvin Tobias, and Justin Canty raced to a third-place finish with a time of 41.84, adding six points to the team tally. In the longer distances, Braylon Reier placed 11th in the men’s 10,000m (37:43.13), while Drew Benson led the Wolves in the mile with a 4:38.29 finish.

The Wolves will compete next on April 12th at the Lenior-Rhyne Invite in Hickory, NC.