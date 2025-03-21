WHITMIRE, S.C. — Whitmire’s varsity baseball team took on McCormick in a baseball edition of Friday night lights on Friday, March 14. The Wolverines(3-4, 2-0 region 2-A) dominated in both games against McCormick(0-3, 0-2 region 2-A) to pick up their first pair of region wins for the season.

Game One: Whitmire-16, McCormick-0

The Wolverines were without star pitcher Blake Stribble in both games due to an undisclosed injury, but they his services was not needed. The first pitch of game one was at 5:00 p.m. and Dalton Williams got the start on the mound for the Wolverines. He pitched three shutout innings, didn’t allow a hit and had eight strikeouts.

Whitmire were able to put up 12 runs in the bottom of the first and four runs in the bottom of the second. Williams also was two-of-two at the plate along with Crue Keller went two-for-two at the plate as well.

“Dalton was exactly what we needed on the mound. The offense took control and we got the win,” said Wolverines head coach Chris Martin.

Game Two: Whitmire-11, McCormick-0

The second game went much like the first game for the Wolverines. Crue Keller got the start on the mound and he threw two scoreless innings. He also didn’t allow a run nor a hit in his two innings pitched. Xzye Stephens went two-for-two at the plate and Dalton Williams had an inside the park homerun as Whitmire were able to pile up 11 runs in the first inning.

“I prasie our guys for doing what needed to be done. We look forward to competing next week,” said Martin.

The Wolverines will be back in action on March 19 at home against Thornwell.

