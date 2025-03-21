NEWBERRY — Catcher Samantha Clark had five hits in seven at bats, including three home runs, scored five runs and drove in eight runs to spark Newberry to a road conference split at Catawba winning the opener 14-13 and dropping the nightcap 11-10.

Clark drove in five runs in the opener including a grand slam and a solo home run in an eight-run fifth inning that gave the Wolves a 12-6 lead.

The Wolves trailed 5-0 after an inning but rallied to score a single run in the second and three in the third before the explosion in the fifth.

Ella Stone had three hits and scored a pair of runs, Maddy Staples had two hits and drove in two runs, Haidyn Campbell had three hits and scored a run, and Katie Henri picked up a pair of hits, scored three runs and drove in another.

Samantha Minick pitched four innings in relief allowing just one run and five hits to earn the victory.

The Wolves built a 10-3 lead in the nightcap heading into the bottom of the sixth but gave up seven runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to drop an 11-10 decision.

Clark hit another home run in game two, driving in three and scoring two runs while Henri also hit a home run and drove in four while Katie Hamilton picked up three hits and scored a run.

The Wolves (14-19, 4-4) travel to Hartsville Tuesday to take on Coker.

March 12 vs Anderson

The Newberry Wolves battled hard in a doubleheader against the Anderson Trojans on Tuesday at the Smith Road Complex, taking a tough 9-4 loss in Game 1 before bouncing back with a 7-5 win in Game 2. Strong performances at the plate and strong pitching helped the Wolves salvage the split.

Game 1: Anderson 9, Newberry 4

Newberry got on the board early, scoring in the first two innings, but a five-run sixth from Anderson proved too much to overcome. Maddy Staples collected two RBIs, with a sac fly in the second and a solo homer in the seventh. Lindsey Foster started in the circle, striking out one over 5.1 innings, but Anderson capitalized on timely hitting to secure the win.

Game 2: Newberry 7, Anderson 5

The Wolves responded in Game 2, using a big fourth inning to take control. Samantha Clark delivered a key two-run single late in the game, while Ella Stone went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Katie Henri added a clutch hit in the sixth to tie the game at 4-4. Dallas Wagoner was solid behind the plate and contributed an RBI single. Natalie Wescott earned the win, tossing a complete game with three strikeouts.