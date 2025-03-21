NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves split Saturday’s doubleheader against Mars Hill, securing a dominant 13-6 victory in Game 1 before falling in a 3-2 heartbreaker in Game 2. Big offensive production led the Wolves to a strong win in the opener, but they couldn’t complete the sweep as Mars Hill edged them late in game two.

Game One on March 15: Newberry 13, Mars Hill 6

Newberry exploded offensively to take a commanding 13-6 victory over Mars Hill in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. The Wolves strung together 12 hits and capitalized on seven walks and three hit batters to keep constant pressure on the Lions’ pitching staff.

Newberry’s bats came alive early, scoring three runs in the second inning, highlighted by a two RBI single from Jonathan Velez. The Wolves extended their lead with two more runs in the third and one in the fourth, before adding a crucial three-run fifth inning, giving them a 9-1 advantage.

Mars Hill threatened with a five-run eighth inning, but Newberry quickly responded with four insurance runs in the bottom half to put the game out of reach.

Chansen Cole earned the win on the mound, throwing seven strong innings, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out six.

Game Two on March 15: Newberry 2, Mars Hill 3

Newberry came up short in a 3-2 loss to Mars Hill in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at the Smith Road Complex. Despite a strong pitching performance from Jacob Clark, the Wolves couldn’t generate enough offense to secure the Saturday sweep.

Newberry struck early, scoring a run in the first inning off an RBI double from Kade Faircloth to score Bryson Nuckols. The Wolves were held in check for most of the game but managed to push across another run in the seventh after a triple by Wilson Wages, followed by an RBI sac fly from Logan Busenlehner.

Clark worked 6.2 innings, allowing just two earned runs on 10 hits while striking out three. However, Mars Hill capitalized on a pair of timely hits in the seventh to take the lead for good.

Friday, March 14 vs Mars Hill

The Newberry Wolves came up just short against Mars Hill, falling 5-4 after a three-run ninth inning by the Lions proved to be the difference.

Newberry took an early lead with a two-run third inning, highlighted by an RBI double from Bryson Nuckols, who finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs. The Wolves and Lions were tied at 2-2 heading into the ninth, but Mars Hill capitalized on clutch hitting to push three runs across and take a 5-2 advantage. Nuckols and Carson Hayes brought home a run in the bottom of the ninth, but the Wolves couldn’t complete the comeback, with the game finishing 5-4.

Upset Win vs #1 North Greenville on March 11

The Newberry College Wolves pulled off a clutch 6-5 victory over the top-ranked North Greenville Trailblazers on Tuesday night at the Smith Road Complex. Powered by timely hitting, strong pitching, and key defensive plays, Newberry made a statement against the nation’s best.

After a scoreless first inning, the Wolves broke through in the second when Keillor Osbon scored on a wild pitch and Campbell McCurry ripped an RBI single to score Jesse Free and tie the game at 2-2. North Greenville responded with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, but the Wolves answered right back. In the bottom of the fourth, Bryson Nuckols launched a two-run homer to left, tying the game 4-4.

North Greenville made things interesting with a solo home run in the fifth, briefly taking a 5-4 lead. However, the Wolves responded immediately. A clutch 2-RBI single from McCurry to score Wilson Wages and Osbon gave the Wolves a lead they wouldn’t give up.

Hunter French set the tone with a strong start, tossing four innings while striking out three and allowing four earned runs on four hits. After North Greenville briefly took the lead in the sixth, the Wolves’ bullpen stepped up in a big way. Brayden Gilson and Wyatt Carey combined for five great innings, allowing just one run. The duo kept the Trailblazers’ offense in check, with Carey earning the win with three innings of one run relief and Gilson slamming the door with two scoreless innings to earn the save and securing the statement win for Newberry.

The Wolves will look to build on this momentum as they continue their homestand later this week when they take on Mars Hill in a three-game series.